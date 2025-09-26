'The View' co-host says Trump would win by same margins if election held today

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin suprised the panel Friday, arguing that even if many Americans feel the country is in a time of crisis, they still trust President Donald Trump to lead on the most pressing issues.

Co-host Joy Behar cited a poll arguing that 79 percent of voters nationwide think that the United States is in a state of political crisis, and more than half think that democracy itself is not working.

Griffin argued that if anything, this is a manifestation of people feeling the system is not working for them economically, citing how "Millennials were the first generation that was likely to not do better than their parents were" and that "people are working harder than ever and not being able to get ahead, and they feel like the American dream is unattainable."

WHOOPI GOLDBERG, 'VIEW' HOSTS LASH OUT AT OBAMA, CUBAN FOR SCOLDING DEMOCRATS

Behar pushed back, arguing that Griffin was talking about economics rather than Democracy. Griffin retorted that democracy is a nebulous term to be concerned about, whereas the day-to-day economic concerns of working people is what is driving anxiety in America today.

Co-host Ana Navarro argued that the only reason people stopped caring so much about the state of democracy is because they forgot about their grievances from the first Trump administration.

"I think if somebody was running now against Trump, when people have been painfully reminded of what an authoritarian he is, it would be very different," Navarro said.

"I’m gonna say something that’s gonna make this table and this audience very upset, but I wanna tell the unvarnished truth," Griffin warned. "I think if the election were re-held today, Donald Trump would win by the same, if not a bigger margin."

"How do you say that, though?" Behar asked.

'THE VIEW' CO-HOST ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN REVEALS SHE'S CRIED MULTIPLE TIMES FROM STRESS AS LONE CONSERVATIVE

"This country is so deeply polarized," Griffin said. "If you hated him before, you hate him even more now," adding that there are also some people with "buyer’s remorse."

But one poll, she said, shows that the Republican Party is still ultimately trusted more to solve many of America’s most pressing issues.

"But there’s this poll today that shows that on the top issues that people voted on, they still trust Republicans more," she said. "We’re literally a 48-48 country, and then this little percentage in the middle that goes either way."

Sarah Haines expressed curiosity about whether the people answering this poll skewed younger, arguing that older voters, being more versed in history, would be more concerned about protecting democracy from becoming something else like a monarchy or socialist regime.

"Don’t you think that Democratic socialism works in the Scandinavian countries?" Behar asked.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"Sweden’s the size of New Jersey," Griffin replied. "We’re a giant, massive, diverse socio-economically, racially – we’re a very different country."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s hard to compare the two, honestly," Haines agreed.