'The View' co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin reveals she's cried multiple times from stress as lone conservative

"The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin revealed on Wednesday that she has cried over stress and anxiety during her time on the show multiple times as the lone conservative panelist.

"I cry at work, but I hide it, my bosses will never know," Griffin said as fellow co-host Sunny Hostin appeared surprised.

The co-hosts discussed anxiety and stress levels among Gen Z and a Vice article that said they were dealing with it by spending time in the restroom, which the article calls "bathroom camping."

"I have cried at this job at least half a dozen times," Griffin continued.

Co-host Joy Behar asked what Griffin cried about, demanding an example.

"This is a very hard job to do, and I oftentimes have the only opinion that’s different at a table of five people," Griffin said, laughing.

The conservative host previously worked in President Donald Trump's White House towards the end of his first term but exited the administration and ultimately became a fierce critic of her former employer, replacing Meghan McCain as the token conservative chair. Griffin has been far less likely to have the on-air spats that marked McCain's time, however.

She joined her five co-hosts in voting for former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. One of the fellow hosts was Ana Navarro, who is a Republican that now almost soley supports Democrats.

"I would like to state, for the record, this is a great job and every time I’ve cried, Brian gives great hugs," Griffin added, referring to the show's producer, Brian Teta.

While Griffin and the co-hosts clash frequently on the show, the conservative co-host also often agrees with her liberal counterparts.

"The thing that shocks me, for me, is there is nothing that people should be able to do to you to make you cry," co-host Whoopi Goldberg said.

"Let us support you, because nobody should be crying at this job. Nobody," Goldberg added.

McCain left the show in 2021. She alleged in her memoir that some of the hosts were "toxic" and purposefully hostile towards her, and she once cried after a segment when Behar said she hadn't missed her while McCain was on maternity leave.