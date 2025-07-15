Whoopi Goldberg, 'View' hosts lash out at Obama, Cuban for scolding Democrats

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" co-hosts clapped back at former President Obama and Mark Cuban's recent criticisms of the Democratic Party on Tuesday, arguing that the voters have been doing the work and elected officials were to blame.

"So, let me remind everybody who is out in the front lines marching when we had the giant marches that went on, it was the people, the people went out," co-host Whoopi Goldberg said. "They were not navel-gazing, it was older people saying, ‘why are you touching my Social Security?’ It was not people whining. It was about people saying, ‘why are you taking these rights from my child when my child was born here?’ This has not been about Democrats laying back. This has been about y’all, because their messaging was always the same."

Goldberg was referring in part to Obama, who urged Democrats to "toughen up" on Friday at a political fundraiser, and said success would require a "little less navel-gazing."

"And it’s going to require Democrats to just toughen up," Obama said. "Don’t tell me you’re a Democrat, but you’re kind of disappointed right now, so you’re not doing anything. No, now is exactly the time that you get in there and do something."

"Democrats have been angry at what this man tried to do the last time. They’ve been angry this time. So, I, with much due respect to you both, I believe you are pointing the finger at the wrong person when you say Democrats," Goldberg said.

Co-host Sara Haines confirmed that Goldberg was differentiating between voters and elected officials and said she agreed.

"Voters are very impassioned," Haines said.

Goldberg continued, "When you say Democrats, he's talking to us, saying our messaging is bad, and I’m saying, no, our messaging has not been bad because people have been out."

Cuban also said during a recent podcast interview that the party's "Trump sucks" message was not the way to win.

"We picked the wrong pressure points," Cuban said on " Pod Save America" on Sunday. "It’s just ‘Trump sucks.' That’s the underlying thought of everything the Democrats do. ‘Trump sucks.’ Trump says the sky is blue. ‘Trump sucks.’ That’s not the way to win! It’s just not! Because it’s not about Trump — it’s about the people of the United States of America — and what’s good for them!"

Co-host Ana Navarro addressed Cuban's remarks directly and said, "Yeah, OK, so some of us say Donald Trump sucks. He does suck, and it feels good to say it!"

Navarro also said people weren't waiting for a savior for the Democrats, as Obama suggested during his Friday remarks.

"Stop looking for the quick fix," Obama said. "Stop looking for the messiah. You have great candidates running races right now. Support those candidates."

Haines said that she interpreted Obama and Cuban as referring to elected Democrats and added that she agreed, before calling out the party for not offering a plan for immigration.

"It would be a ripe time for some elected Democrat to come forward with a secondary plan that isn’t just ‘march against ICE agents in sanctuary cities.’ People want commonsense solutions and no Democrat is coming out and saying, ‘This a decades-old problem. It crosses all administrations, but here’s what I’m proposing.’ I’ve heard none of that," Haines said.