Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump

Americans are more confident about this political party fixing nation's problems: poll

Reuters/Ipsos survey finds GOP ahead on crime, immigration, economy and foreign conflicts

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
close
Poll shows Democrats increasingly unsatisfied with state of the country Video

Poll shows Democrats increasingly unsatisfied with state of the country

Fox News contributor Kellyanne Conway joins ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ to discuss a poll revealing that almost no Democrats are happy with the state of the country.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

More Americans say that Republicans, rather than Democrats, have better plans to deal with many of the top issues facing the country, according to a new national poll.

Forty percent of adults nationwide questioned in a Reuters/Ipsos survey said Republicans have a better plan to deal with crime, compared to 20% who said the same thing about the Democrats' proposals.

The GOP had an 18 percentage point edge over the Democratic Party when it comes to plans to deal with immigration, a 12-point edge over the Democrats on dealing with foreign conflicts, and a 10-point advantage on handling the economy, according to the new poll.

The Republicans' advantage over the Democrats on the economy came despite the new survey indicating 54% felt the nation's economy is on the wrong track, with only 35% giving President Donald Trump a thumbs up for the job he's doing handling the economy.

POLL POSITION: DEMOCRATIC PARTY BRAND HITS NEW LOW 

Donald Trump AI Executive Order

President Donald Trump holds a signed executive order on AI, in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, Jan. 23, 2025. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

Trump's approval rating on dealing with the cost of living was even lower, at 28%, in the survey, which was conducted Sept. 19-21.

The president's campaign trail promise last year to handle continued inflation amid affordability concerns helped propel him back into the White House, and aided Republicans as they won back the Senate majority and protected their fragile control of the House.

HEAD HERE FOR THE LATEST FOX NEWS POLLING RESULTS

The Reuters/Ipsos poll also indicated Americans feel the GOP, by slight margins, has better plans than the Democrats to deal with gun control, political extremism, and corruption.

According to the survey, Democrats top Republicans when it comes to plans to deal with the environment, healthcare, women's rights, and respect for democracy.

Schumer, left, next to Jeffries

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) speak at a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on June 11, 2025 in Washington, DC.  (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"Americans have lost faith in the Democratic Party – even on Dems’ historically more advantageous issues like gun control. That’s the opposite of what usually happens to the opposition party during a President’s first year in office," veteran Republican pollster Frank Luntz wrote in a social media post, as he pointed to the Reuters/Ipsos survey.

The new survey follows a Fox News national poll conducted in July that found that while the Republican Party has lost some ground to the Democratic Party on handling key issues, voters are more likely to think the GOP has a clear plan for dealing with the country’s problems."

(Fox News )

The Fox News survey found, by a 10-point margin, more voters thought that the Republicans had a clear plan for the U.S. than the Democrats: 43% vs. 33%.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But majorities felt that neither party had a clear plan.

According to the Fox News poll, nearly eight in ten Republicans were confident their party had a clear plan, compared to just 51% of Democrats.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in the swing state of New Hampshire. He covers the campaign trail from coast to coast."

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue