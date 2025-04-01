Tesla protesters tempted to key cars, but say they reject vandalism as acceptable form of resistance

From Molotov cocktails to keying of cars, Tesla locations and vehicles have faced numerous acts of violence in recent weeks.

Fox News Digital spoke with protesters in New York City on Saturday about whether they believed vandalism, which has caught the attention of the Justice Department, to be an effective act of protest.

The protest was one of over 200 "Tesla Takedown" demonstrations planned on Saturday around the U.S. and the world. The purpose of the protest was to rally against DOGE head Elon Musk. According to the website, the protest was a "peaceful" movement, opposing "violence, vandalism and destruction of property."

"I have to resist with every fiber of my being, not keying a Tesla when I see one, but no," Maggie, from Park Slope, Brooklyn, told Fox News Digital when asked if she thought vandalism was an effective form of protest. "I mean, the people who bought Teslas, frankly, I think a lot of them have buyer's regret, and they wish they didn't have the car they're trading them in at, you know, record pace."

Several legislators and celebrities, including Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and country music star Sheryl Crow , have let go of their Teslas in protest of Elon Musk.

"Effective is hard to say. I would be against it on ethical grounds. Is it politically effective? I'd be inclined to say no, because there's going to be a lot of backlash," said Jay, a resident of Brooklyn, who joined Maggie along with hundreds of others at Tesla’s Brooklyn location.

As news continues to break about acts of vandalism, more victims of Tesla destruction have come forward in recent weeks, including Abigail Gill — a disabled Tesla owner from Wichita, Kansas, who found her vehicle keyed after having dinner with her family. Gill uses a wheelchair and relies on the Tesla for mobility.

Scott, a Staten Island resident, shared he didn’t condone violence toward Musk, his vehicles or the people that drive them.

"On Staten Island, you see quite a few Teslas, and in New Jersey, you see just as many. They're getting pretty popular. So, what can you do?" Scott said.

Tesla popularity has dropped over recent months. The company's stock fell 36 percent in the first quarter of 2025, a precipitous drop linked to growing backlash against Musk's role as head of DOGE.

"I think this is the most acceptable way, which is what everybody is doing out here today —protesting," shared Laura from Brooklyn. "Burning a car is an entirely different act, and I don't think it's effective, largely because then it gives people a reason to dismiss all of the people out here today who are just protesting peacefully."

Following the protests in New York City, local officials are calling on the police to investigate multiple reports that potential Tesla buyers are allegedly recklessly testing the cars' safety features near the company's showroom in the city's Meatpacking District, according to a letter reviewed by Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital's Emma Colton contributed to this report.