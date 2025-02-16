Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Sheryl Crow sells her Tesla to protest Elon Musk, donates the money to NPR

Democrats and liberal media pundits have taken issue with Musk's role in Trumps administration

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published
Disney to change content warnings on classics in latest DEI shift Video

Disney to change content warnings on classics in latest DEI shift

Fox News' Lisa Boothe and Rachel Campos-Duffy talk Sheryl Crow giving up her Tesla in protest of Elon Musk, Disney changing content warnings in its latest DEI shift and a new trend of women looking for dates in Home Depot on pop culture round-up.

Country music star Sheryl Crow announced on Instagram that she had sold her Tesla to protest Elon Musk's involvement in President Donald Trump's administration, and donated the earnings to NPR. 

"My parents always said… you are who you hang out with. There comes a time when you have to decide who you are willing to align with. So long Tesla," Crow wrote on Instagram alongside a video of her waving goodbye to her Tesla. 

Crow, a critic of President Trump, echoed concerns of Democratic lawmakers and liberal pundits, who have taken issue with Musk's role in Trump's administration as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

"Money donated to @npr, which is under threat by President Musk, in hopes that the truth will continue to find its way to those willing to know the truth," she continued in the post

Crow, Musk

Sheryl Crow waved goodbye to her Tesla in an Instagram post, and announced she donated to NPR in protest of Elon Musk.  (Left:  (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images), Right: (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images))

PRESIDENT TRUMP PREDICTS ELON MUSK WILL FIND ‘HUNDREDS OF BILLIONS’ IN WASTE IN NEXT DOGE DIRECTIVES

Crow said in 2017, toward the beginning of Trump's first term, that she had hoped he would be impeached. She said the first 144 days of his presidency had been "nothing but chaos."

"It actually has kept me up at night," she admitted. "It’s infiltrated our daily lives in a way that is, for me, not healthy… I’m concerned about our democracy, what we count on as Americans. We don’t know what the truth is."

Members of the media had suggested Musk was the "shadow" president prior to Trump's inauguration.

U.S. President Donald Trump, his wife Melania, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance with his wife Usha, Tiffany Trump and Eric Trump attend the National Day of Prayer Service

U.S. President Donald Trump, his wife Melania, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance with his wife Usha, Tiffany Trump and Eric Trump attend the National Day of Prayer Service at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, U.S., January 21, 2025.   (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

Trump and Musk are set to sit down with Fox News host Sean Hannity at the White House for an exclusive joint interview on "Hannity," airing Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 9 p.m. ET. 

The interview will focus on the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Trump's first 100 days in office and other major news stories.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has also suggested multiple times that she wanted to trade in her Tesla over the fact that it was not a union-made Tesla. 

"Our car was purchased during the pandemic when travel, before a vaccine had come out, so travel between New York and Washington, the safest way we had determined, was an EV," AOC explained in 2023. "But that was prior to some of the new models coming out on the market that had the range available. But we’re actually looking into trading our in our car now. So, we’re looking into it, and hopefully we will soon."

