Ted Cruz warns of 'weaponized' DOJ under Biden in new book, 'Justice Corrupted'

In a conversation with Fox News Digital, Sen. Ted Cruz , R-Texas, explained how the Department of Justice under President Biden had turned into a mechanism to go after political enemies, detailed in his new book, "Justice Corrupted: How the Left Weaponized Our Legal System."



The senator centered his story around Loudoun County, Virginia, where a sexual assault scandal in the local school district drew backlash from parents upset the school board had tried to cover up the assaults to protect their transgender bathroom policy.



Cruz recalled how the Department of Justice then sent a memo directing the FBI to work with local law enforcement to "target" parents who protested their school board's liberal policies.

When Attorney General Merrick Garland was questioned before a Senate Judiciary Committee to give specifics on violent threats schools faced from parents to justify this memo, Garland could not answer.



"He didn’t care at all. He was perfectly happy to have the Department of Justice turned into the jackboot of thugs. Turned into the political enforcer for the DNC," Cruz stated.

The senator argued that the politicization of law enforcement started during the Obama administration and culminated when Biden took office.

"Now with Joe Biden as president, it has fully metastasized into the most political and the most abusive Department of Justice and law enforcement apparatus our country has ever seen. "

Cruz also addressed how if Republicans gain control of Congress, they will hold the Biden administration accountable on a number of issues, including what the president knew about his son’s overseas business dealings.

Early in October, sources revealed federal agents had gathered enough evidence to charge Hunter Biden for tax crimes and lying on a gun application.

But Cruz posed the DOJ wasn’t going after the younger Biden on the most controversial issues in order to protect the president.

"This DOJ is trying to focus on Hunter Biden’s drug problem because they want to insulate Joe Biden from the real issue of public concern, which is public corruption," he argued.

The Senator referred to whistleblower documents which allegedly show Joe Biden knew and potentially profited off of Hunter Biden's business dealings overseas.

Cruz thought the real motive behind going after Hunter Biden on lesser charges was so the DOJ could indict the former president without being accused of political bias.

"I also think they're planning to indict Hunter Biden because they really want to indict Donald Trump to say, ‘Look how even-handed we are. We indicted both Hunter Biden and Donald Trump,'" he said.

"It’s an absolute abuse of power."

If Republicans gain control of Congress in the midterm elections, Cruz said one of the first priorities would be to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and Attorney General Merrick Garland.

He also urged the need to"clean out" politically partisan players in federal law enforcement agencies.

In "Justice Corrupted," Cruz also charges the Biden administration with weaponizing the Supreme Court's leaked draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, as well as national concerns about voter fraud and election integrity.