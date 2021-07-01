Andrew Murray

Fauci resisted Trump directive to cancel virus research grant linked to Wuhan lab: Book
Anthony Fauci resisted a White House directive in April of last year to cancel a research grant for a nonprofit linked to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, only complying after he learned that former President Donald Trump had explicitly ordered its cancellation, according to an exclusive excerpt from a book detailing the Trump administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
CDC director says benefits of COVID-19 vaccination ‘far outweigh’ risks of rare heart issues
Ahead of an anticipated CDC advisory panel meeting Wednesday relating to heart inflammation in a small fraction of vaccinated teens and young adults, head of the agency, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, suspects the data will reveal the benefits of vaccination far outweigh the risks of rare side effects and poor outcomes from COVID-19 disease.