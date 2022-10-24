Ted Cruz reveals which crowd was tougher, 'The View' or Yankee Stadium

On Monday, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, offered a humorous comparison in a candid interview about how he was received at a baseball game versus being a guest on "The View."

"They were frankly both ridiculous fun," Cruz explained to a member of Fox News Digital’s staff. "Yankee Stadium last night, I was there behind home plate, I was in bright Astro’s orange, I’m a lifelong Astro’s fan."

He recounted that fans took issue with the home team’s loss as well as his appearance at the game.

"Look, the Yankees fans were a little chippy I get it, we were in game 4 of what was a sweep. It’s not fun to lose, it’s even less fun to lose at home, it’s even less fun when an Astro’s fan wearing orange is cheering loudly as I was," he joked.

He observed one parallel insult was shared by hecklers both at the game as well as at his appearance on "The View."

"More than a few Yankees fans suggested to me that I do things that are anatomically impossible, I reacted with a laugh and with joy, and you know what? This morning when I went on ‘The View’ there were protesters there who likewise suggested that I do the same anatomically impossible thing," he joked.

The Texan Senator suggested that it’s important to make appearances at events like these because it counts as a service to one’s fellow Americans.

"Look, I went to the Yankees game actually for love of the game and because I’m happy to support what I believe in, in any context," he noted. "I went to ‘The View’ for the same reason, but also because the people who watch ‘The View’ are used to hearing one-sided partisan propaganda, I thought it was valuable for them to hear the truth, for them to hear another perspective."

Cruz recounted one critical exchange where "Whoopi Goldberg turned to me and said-she was focused as it seems everyone on the left is, obsessively on January 6."

Cruz summarized the verbal brawl that occurred when ‘The View’ host Whoopi Goldberg claimed that unlike Republicans, Democrats "don’t storm," referring to political violence.

Cruz asked Whoopi if she had missed an "entire year of Antifa riots" where "cities across this country were burning," appearing to refer to the wave of violent protests in 2020.

As he was speaking, Goldberg denied knowing what the senator was referring to, saying "I don't know what an ‘Antifa riot’ is."

Cruz suggested that Goldberg’s professed denial "shows the disinformation coming from the corrupt corporate media."

He added that he thought it was valuable to talk about the book "Justice Corrupted," showing his insider perspective on what happened on January 6, 2021. He summarized that he had suggested to "The View" hosts that "even if y’all have a different political perspective, we ought to be having civil, reasonable conversations with each other."