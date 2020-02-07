Tammy Bruce on Trump hitting back after acquittal: Dems, media have lied about him for 3 years

Fox Nation host Tammy Bruce on Friday praised President Trump’s composure during his White House post-impeachment acquittal speech after three years of attacks from Democrats and the media.

“Three years of being lied about. ... Worldwide, international lies, accusing him of not just being like a bad guy [but] treason, a Russian puppet, a liar, somebody who hates the country," Bruce told “Fox & Friends” after attending the Thursday event at the White House. "Considering what has been done to him, I found him to be certainly at the State of the Union restrained. He was restrained yesterday. He has every right to defend himself."

TRUMP’S POST-ACQUITTAL SPEECH BASHED BY MAINSTREAM MEDIA: ‘THIS IS REALLY CRAZY’

Trump’s speech at the White House featured everything from calling the Russia investigation “bulls—t” to friendly ribbing of prominent GOP allies, to poking many members of the mainstream media who touched upon a multitude of issues with the East Room event.

The Senate on Wednesday acquitted the president on both articles of impeachment following a weeks-long trial, and Trump described Thursday’s speech as a “celebration.”

Many negatively compared the scene to a campaign rally, while CNN's Jim Acosta complained that it sounded like the president was "answering the questions he wishes reporters would ask."

Walter Shaub, the former head of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, called Trump “a disgrace to the office.” NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell seemed to disapprove the expletive he used in the East Room. CNN’s Keith Boykin called for the “civility police” and dozens of other reporters chimed in to condemn the comment.

Bruce said the anger from Democrats and the media is similar to their reaction after allegations of sexual assault against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh failed to derail his confirmation.

“[They] don't like due process. ... You’re seeing the frustration on that end, where attempting to destroy someone personally used to be able to work. It was supposed to work now and he is not only still standing, he is succeeding," she said.

