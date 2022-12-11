'Super leftist Villain' Colorado school board candidate praises equity council for being completely White

A Colorado Springs teacher who is running for school board praised the lack of diversity of a local union equity council after she observed it was composed entirely of White people, Fox News Digital found.

The 5th grade teacher at Christa McAuliffe Elementary, Dr. Angelica "Angel" Givler, is a self-identified "Super Leftist Villain." She announced a run for school board – Academy District 20 – in early December.

On TikTok, Givler praised the lack of diversity in a union equity council.

She said, "I looked around, and it's just White women. And at first, I was like really discouraged. I was like… ‘I really wish that there was… more diversity in this group.’ And then I started thinking about it."

"It has to be those straight White women that are out there standing up for these other groups. Now, I'm not saying that I don't want these people to join still… because I still want their opinions and their input, but they can't do it alone. It really has to come from the group of people that are putting them down."

Givler seemed to suggest that White people are oppressing minorities, except for the White people who were on the Colorado Springs Education Association Equity Council.

"And obviously, the group of the women in that room are not the people causing the problems, but it is people that look like us that are causing the problems," she said.

"I am going to fight for all of those groups because I know that it is groups of people that look like me that are causing the problems for them. And so I'm gonna help… make it better."

Givler also discusses "burning down the patriarchy" and stuffing gender ideology in her classroom.

"So thank you very much for giving me the opportunity to again express how little I care about sensitive adults who care only about themselves and not actually about children," she said in response to criticism about including the ideology.

"Saying that we needed to stop introducing children to mental illness in the classroom... [by] Introducing them to trans. And I was like, I'm sorry. Having books in my classroom that have characters of all different types of people isn't really the same thing."

"So I'm going to tell you… that I will represent, fight for, advocate, love and provide a safe space for every single student that walks into my room regardless of what you tell me."

Fox News Digital reached out for comment, and the district said, "One educator does not collectively speak for our school; however, just as individuals in society have freedom of speech, so do school and district personnel."

The district added that the elementary school "prides itself on creating a safe and welcoming environment for all children."

Teachers around the country have boasted including gender theory in their classroom libraries and curriculum.

Skye Tooley, a teacher at Saturn Street Elementary, located in the Los Angeles Unified School District, discussed on TikTok using a "gender-fluid" stuffed animal to teach children on pronouns and being non-binary. Gender fluidity refers to change over time in a person's gender expression or gender identity, or both.

"This is a llama unicorn... I thought it was so cute to let my kids name the llama unicorn. It was a mistake. So this little llama is gender-fluid ; we will be practicing pronouns with this little llama," Tooley said.

"[Children] are very much ready for these topics, and are way more accepting than adults when it comes to... gender, gender assumptions, pronouns, all the things. And it is child-development appropriate and age appropriate," the teacher said.

Tooley provided another example of a stuffed animal that had they/them pronouns .

"I started talking [to students] about Norbert the Narwhal … who uses they/them pronouns, and we practice making mistakes with their pronouns as well as correcting them."

Another teacher in the Sacramento City Unified District, Danita McCray, recommended using a "gender unicorn" with toddlers to introduce gender theory.

"Now, early childhood is 0 to 8 years old, so that's kind of like from preschool to third grade… And the focus… of this workshop is to provide you with positive strategies to support transgender and gender non-conforming children ," McCray said in a video obtained by Fox News Digital. "I've done research. I have got my doctorate degree . Children are not too young at five years old. Children understand gender as early as three years old."

Another trend in education that has caught discussed intentionally hiding a gender change from parents.

Mandi Jung, an anti-capitalist science teacher from Minneapolis , revealed that she used a survey which allows students to conceal a gender identity change in her classroom, Fox News Digital found.

The questions asked students about their preferred pronouns and names , and whether those can be used when speaking directly with a student's parents.

Another method used by some teachers, which was encouraged by Randi Weingarten's American Federation of Teachers union, recommended using a "pronoun card" to help teachers conceal students' gender changes.