Illinois teacher says critics of woke ed creating 'Christian nationalist theocracy' that will 'unlive people'

FIRST ON FOX – A teacher at Crete-Monee High School located in Chicago blasted "right-wing conspiracy theorist nut jobs" for opposing the woke indoctrination of children on a video on TikTok.

The self-described "liberal" teacher, Heather Marie Godbout, regularly posts about "anti-racist education." For example, the teacher does not traditionally grade her students for equity purposes.

"They don't need points assigned to their papers. They don't need letter grades to come to school and learn. They're excited to learn… So why do we take those children and turn them into point gathering individuals? We have to stop doing that," Godbout said.

She added that grading gets "conflated with other things that aren't actually learning, like effort or ‘work ethic,’ whatever that means. That is just a mishmash of things."

In another video, the teacher discussed the "woke agenda" in K-12 public schools that has been under fire by some critics on the right.

"All you right wing conspiracy theory nut jobs who seem to think the teachers are out here just indoctrinating children into some sort of woke agenda that you can't actually define, I'm just going to come clean. I am, in fact, indoctrinating your children," she said.

"I'm indoctrinating children into understanding their own agency and learning how to think critically about the issues that impact their lives… I am indoctrinating children into wanting to be productive citizens of the world… So that's what I'm doing. I'm indoctrinating them. You're 100% right."

The Illinois teacher then responded to a user who questioned the hostile tone she was taking with people on the right.

Godbout responded, "I really do try hard in my life to lead with compassion. I do. But we're talking about people who right now are legitimately trying to bring down our democracy and create a Christian nationalist theocracy."

She added that she will continue to maintain a condescending tone for "those people" with whom she disagrees, claiming that right-wing legislation "will literally un-alive people."

"And the way that they're doing that is by manipulating people who could know better if they could get out of their own little bubbles. And so, respectfully, no, I'm not going to not condescend to those people. I'm not. Right now, they're talking about legislation that will literally unlive people."

"So I don't really feel the need to be respectful of them or anything that they have to say," she said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the district for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Other teachers in the United States have said they are "indoctrinating" students, Fox News Digital has reported.

A teacher in Baltimore, Maryland , celebrated "indoctrinating" students while dancing in a post on TikTok.

"Put the taxes in the bag," the teacher's post on TikTok said, as the middle school Spanish teacher jovially danced. The teacher was responding to criticism of using a song in which she lip-synched "f--- up on your b----" in a video adorning her classroom in pride materials.

Fox News Digital identified the teacher as Alexa Sciuto, who works at Pine Grove Middle School in the Baltimore County School District .

A Texas middle school teacher named Kelsey McCracken bragged about "indoctrinating" students on TikTok while interrogating each of her classes about whether they believed a non-binary identity made them uncomfortable, Fox News Digital found.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott responded to the story on McCracken, stating, "Our schools are for education, not indoctrination."

"We will put a stop to this nonsense in the upcoming legislative session. Schools must get back to fundamentals & stop pushing woke agendas. We will pass laws to get it done," he said.

Another teacher, Nairobi Colon , also bragged about "indoctrinating" students.

Colon, who an art teacher who works in the KIPP charter school system in New Jersey , posted videos responding to critical comments from users who accused the educator of "grooming" students with gender ideology.