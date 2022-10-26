NEA social justice trainer admits critical race theory in K-12 despite claims by union boss Becky Pringle

EXCLUSIVE – A National Education Association teacher, who is also a social justice trainer at the nation's largest union, privately admitted critical race theory is being taught to students as "real history," according to a video exclusively obtained by Fox News Digital.

C. Scott Miller blasted opponents of critical race theory, an ideology and lens that holds America and its institutions are systemically racist. The left-wing ideology also views individuals in an oppressor versus oppressed narrative.

According to the teachers' union, Miller is a social justice trainer at the NEA and its most powerful affiliate – the California Teachers Association. He is also a fifth-grade teacher at Walker Elementary at the Santa Ana Unified School district.

He said, "If we look at racism and what is happening with critical race theory right now. Either it's the term that people don't like or they don't like the concept. But… all it really is is teaching what the actual real history was in this country," Miller said at the CTA's 2021 "LGBTQ+ Issues Conference."

The teacher also called White people "the most privileged race."

Parents around the country have protested against critical race theory in K-12 curriculum, all while unions and liberal commentators continue to deny the concepts are in K-12 education.

The NEA union's president, Becky Pringle, sent a letter to social media companies, urging them to take action against "the alarming growth of a small but violent group of radicalized adults who falsely believe that graduate level courses about racism are being taught in K-12 public schools because of misinformation spread on social media."

However, in 2021, "the NEA’s board of directors, said the… union will… lead campaigns that 'result in increasing the implementation of… critical race theory, and ethnic... studies curriculum in pre-K-12,'" Ed Week reported.

Unions such as the American Federation of Teachers frequently and openly deny that CRT is in schools.

AFT's president, Randi Weingarten, has said, "Let’s be clear: critical race theory is not taught in elementary schools or high schools. She clarified that "It’s a method of examination taught in law school and college."

"But culture warriors are labeling any discussion of race, racism or discrimination as CRT to try to make it toxic," she said.

Liberal media hosts have also gone to great lengths to deny that CRT is taught in schools.

In an infamous conversation last year with CRT foe and Manhattan Institute senior fellow, Chris Rufo, MSNBC host Joy Reid repeatedly denied that "intersectionality," a key facet of critical theory, was part of CRT.

"It's intersectionality theory, which was invented by Kimberlé Crenshaw, which is part of critical race theory," Rufo said.

"That's intersectionality, separate thing. Intersectionality is a separate thing," Reid insisted during the June 2021 interview.

Rufo responded after the show, stating, "Joy Reid turned the gaslight up to 100 tonight."

He said, "She claimed that critical race theory isn't taught in schools and that intersectionality, critical whiteness studies, ethnic studies, and critical pedagogy have nothing to do with CRT."

During the conference, the NEA's teacher and trainer also defended the concept "White privilege," another key part of critical theory.

"[Critical race theory] is just saying what exactly caused all of the root problems that we have and racism… And we have people who want to make it into a very scary thing for people," he said.

"It plays on people's fears that all of a sudden, if you happen to be in the most privileged race, let's say you're White and you have White privilege, people get threatened by that," he continued.

"And White privilege is not about your life being harder than anyone else's. It's just that you didn't have to think about certain things because of the color of your skin versus someone who isn't White and the things that they have to go through."

Miller added that teachers have a responsibility to engage in social justice work and to dismantle institutional oppression.

He said, "Social justice means that we work actively to eradicate structure and instititutional forms of oppression such as racism, sexism, classism, lingiucism, ableism, ageism, heterosexism, gender bias, religious bias, [and] xenophobia."

The NEA and Miller didn't respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News' Tyler O'Neil and Joseph Wolfsohn contributed to this report.