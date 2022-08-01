Mom threatens Texas House meeting with 'ambulance-chasing' lawsuits over CRT: 'Ya'll are trippin'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE – A mom who threatened a Texas House of Representatives education meeting with lawsuits if her daughter is taught critical race theory spoke about her frustration with public education in an interview with Fox News Digital.

"If my daughter is taught CRT at all, I will sue you. If my daughter is taught [social and emotional learning] at all I will sue you. I am encouraging every parent I know to sue you; to sue every teacher, every principal, every system, everybody up the chain… because we're tired of y'all," said a mother named Gabrielle Clark on June 26 at a public education hearing.

"I'm an atheist, bisexual, bi-racial, homeless person… I do not want my child to be taught that just because she is Black and a woman she ain't gonna make it. I do not want my daughter to be taught that she needs to express herself sexually in her classroom."

What preceded her comments at the public education meeting, Clark explained to Fox News Digital, was that two of her school-aged children – a daughter and son – "had been indoctrinated with CRT and [social and emotional learning]."

"I swear to you, I promise you I will turn this into a class action lawsuit ambulance-chasing business," she said at the meeting.

In December 2020, Clark filed a lawsuit alleging that a class in Nevada taught to her son, which included the oppressor/oppressed narrative, violated his constitutional free speech and due process rights.

"I wasn't going to let my son be alone in standing against it when he did. He said that anybody can be racist. And anybody can be racist. And I don't care what the woke say about that. Racism is being prejudiced of race, not power plus privilege or whatever – whatever parallel language messaging they're using to describe racism now," Clark said.

Then, in 2021, Clark decided to move states to "save" her daughter from "the indoctrination" in gender ideology. She arrived in Texas in January 2022.

"I also needed to surround my child with people who I knew were going to affirm… reality," she said. "I couldn't trust the school to tell me the truth. I couldn't trust and know that they were going to lie to me," she said. "Any dissent about this ideology that it would be met with hostility, as far as I'm concerned."

The mom drove three hours to Austin for the meeting, and she said she had to stay in a hotel overnight which she could not afford in order to give her comments.

During the interview, Clark told Fox News Digital, "I've got my head strategically placed so that you don't see the hole in my wall because, you know, there's no money in this. I'm doing this because it's the right thing to do. But a lot of parents are too afraid to speak out."

About CRT, Clark said the main point is that children must be taught things in an age-appropriate manner. The topics should be taught and debated, she said, in college or in higher academia, not in K-12 education.

One wouldn't, for example, when teaching children anatomy, bring a cadaver to a classroom, she said.

"We're not going to give a 7-year-old a scalpel and lay a fresh cadaver out on the table and tell them to go dig out that kidney. We don't do that. That would scar a child for life to have to do something like that," she told Fox News Digital. "So telling a child that because they're Black and a woman they're on the bottom of the oppression privilege matrix is just as terrible… [by] putting them in a lifelong state of victimhood."

"Ya'll are trippin'," Clark said at the meeting. "Every single day we go to school and we see our teachers lie to us, lie right to our faces. And ya'll say you have our best interests at heart? So why does everything have to be so difficult?… Why do you have to be a lawyer in order to figure all this stuff out?"

Clark told Fox News Digital that there shouldn't be "bureaucratic steps" to remove pornographic books from public schools. Books such as "Gender Queer" and "Flamer," which contain graphic imagery, have been found in public school libraries throughout the country.

"What we should be doing is saying, hey, look, this is pornography in the library. You got ten days to take it out or the sheriff is going to come and get you. That's where it should be. Because if anybody out in public showed this book to my child, that's what would happen to them on the spot [if] you show a pornographic book to a child out on the street."

At the meeting, Clark also took issue with the gender-inclusive language the left is pushing.

"I'm a mother, not a birthing person. I earn that right with my cellulite and my stretch marks. You're not gonna do this to us. We will fight you every single day from now on," Clark said.