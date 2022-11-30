Minnesota science teacher claims cell biology lessons are part of 'capitalist indoctrination'

A Minnesota science teacher in the Saint Paul Public Schools district lambasted cell biology lessons, particularly on mitochondrion, for containing "capitalist" propaganda, Fox News Digital found.

Mandi Jung, a teacher at Highland Park Middle School , said, "Lately, there's been a lot of conversation about teachers indoctrinating students to their beliefs. And I always find this funny because our children are seeped in capitalist indoctrination from like the second they're born, basically."

Jung proceeded to provide the "perfect example" of how "capitalist indoctrination" is expressed in her seventh grade science classes.

"Seventh grade science… [is] the year that you learn that the mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell and all this cell biology. So at the end of the unit, I have [students] take a test. And one of the questions is ‘A person says the nucleus is the most important organelle in the cell. Do you agree or disagree, and why?"

"And almost every child says, ‘Yes, I agree. Because without a boss, the cell would be in total chaos.’"

Jung added the students' responses "cracks me up," and went on to claim microscopic bacteria were the "original anarchists."

"Bacteria don't have a nucleus, and they are arguably one of the most successful classes of organisms on the planet. Bacteria out here being the original anarchists, right? No nucleus, no master. Seize the means of metabolism. I don't know. It's funny to me," she said.

Fox News Digital asked the Saint Paul Public Schools district whether Jung's commentary is part of its curriculum, and they sent over a science unit used in the district. The district did not directly answer the question.

Jung frequently posts anti-capitalist views on her social media platforms.

For example, she shared on Twitter, "You are not a capitalist, you are an exploited worker with Stockholm syndrome."

In another case, Jung recommended a teacher use what appeared to be a Marxist political cartoon against capitalism.

The poster said, "Capitalism. We rule you. We fool you. We shoot at you. We eat for you."

The Minneapolis teacher previously revealed that she used a survey that allows students to conceal a gender identity change in her classroom, Fox News Digital found.

"These are all resources that I use or have used at the beginning of the school year. Please enjoy," the middle school teacher said.

The questions asked students about their preferred pronouns and names , and whether those can be used when speaking directly with a student's parents. It also asked them about who they do not get along with in the classroom.

Some of the questions included:

"What name should I use when speaking to your parents?"

"What pronouns should we use when we talk about you? (CHOOSE AS MANY AS YOU WANT)"

"Is it okay to use the pronouns you selected above when we talk to your parents?"

"Is it okay to use the pronouns you selected above when we talk to other students or the class?

A spokesperson for the district referred to existing policy when Fox News Digital asked for comment, which said, "Respect all students’ gender identity and gender expression by honoring the right of students to be identified and addressed by their preferred name and pronoun."

"That we live in a country where schools are actively pushing kids to change their gender and hide it from their parents is something I never thought I would face as a parent," Kimberly S. Hermann from the Southeastern Legal Foundation told Fox News.

She added that surveys administered without parental consent may violate federal law.

"Surveys like this one not only violate the law, but they are aimed at separating children from their parents. Parents must know that when schools ask children about their emotional health, sexual identity, and family relationships without parental consent they violate federal law," she said.