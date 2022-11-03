Sunny Hostin compares Republican women to cockroaches voting for insecticide, outraging her 'View' co-host

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin compared White suburban women voting Republican to "roaches voting for Raid" on Thursday, outraging one of her fellow panelists.

During a discussion about the upcoming midterm elections, the hosts discussed major issues likely to affect voters’ decisions heading into the ballot box.

"What’s also surprising to me is the abortion issue. I read a poll just yesterday that White Republican suburban women are now going to vote Republican," Hostin said, appearing to refer to surveys showing White women backing Republicans in 2022. "It’s almost like roaches voting for Raid [roach spray], right?"

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin quickly interjected, as the two women began talking over one another. Farah Griffin said that Hostin’s comparison was insulting to the voter, while Hostin continued to rip into GOP-backing women for going against their own "self-interest." It was yet another incendiary remark from the left-wing ABC host about conservatives, who has also attacked Black and Latino Republicans and said Nikki Haley was a "chameleon" who was trying to hide her Indian heritage.

'THE VIEW' HOSTS SUNNY HOSTIN AND SARA HAINES SPAR OVER AFFIRMATIVE ACTION CASES: 'RIGHT-WING ATTACK'

"They’re voting against their own self-interest. Do they want to live in Gilead?" she said, making an oft-used reference to the dystopian TV series and novel, "The Handmaid's Tale."

"Do we love democracy or not because just saying that, it’s insulting to the voter," Farah Griffin shot back. "People make decisions about what’s right for their families. And the idea that you should have a say for everyone else’s vote…"

Hostin and Farah Griffin continued the crosstalk, with Hostin deriding women for voting, in her view, against their own health care.

"You had a different view on abortion not that long ago, and you evolved on it," Farah Griffin said.

"I have that view, I have that view," Hostin said.

Farah Griffin then asked that if Hostin has had different views on abortion throughout her life, why aren’t other women allowed to have their own differing perspective on the issue? Hostin has frequently noted she is personally opposed to abortion but doesn't support banning it out of a belief in the separation between church and state.

'THE VIEW' HOST JOY BEHAR DISMISSES REPUBLICAN FOCUS ON CRIME AHEAD OF MIDTERMS: 'CRIME IS NOT ON THE RISE'

Co-hosts Sara Haines and Whoopi Goldberg then appeared to be on a similar page, both asserting that voters in America vote on a myriad of issues, and typically do not vote on one issue alone.

Co-host Joy Behar also offered her perspective before a commercial break, stating that voting for Republicans is not just voting for a political party, but voting for a "cult." The crowd erupted in applause.

Hostin has previously discussed her stance on abortion a number of times since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

"I don’t believe in abortion at any time. I don’t believe in any exception to it," Hostin said in late June. "That’s considered very radical for many people, and it’s because I’m Catholic… so this has always been a very difficult discussion for me, but what is not difficult for me is the fact that this is an activist Supreme Court, and they should not be deciding the law based on their faith."

Other hosts of the show have also claimed that they are pro-life, but have often expressed liberal perspectives on the issue.

"I would say that I am rabidly pro-choice, but I’m also pro-life because I don’t see a 9-week-old fetus equal to a baby, equal to the mother," Haines said after the ruling.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’m very pro-life. I’ve never been anti-life. I want people to have the lives they want, but I don’t want to force anybody — I don’t want anybody coming in my house telling me how to raise my daughter and what she needs because they don’t know," Goldberg said.

Fox News' Brian Flood and Kristine Parks contributed to this report.