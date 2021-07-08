CPAC 2021: Fox Nation to sponsor, stream live speeches from influential conservatives

Fox Nation is bringing the action from Texas to your home screens for the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), as the network has your exclusive, all-access pass to stream the weekend’s events.

Join former President Donald Trump and other influential conservatives as they take the stage in the Lone Star State to deliver their personal messages to America starting tomorrow Friday, July 9 through Sunday, July 11.



Hosting will be Fox News’ Lawrence Jones and Tammy Bruce as they break down the days' biggest moments while chatting exclusively with some of the leading conservative politicians, pundits, and activists about the state of the country.

Notable event attendees and speakers will include Donald Trump Jr., Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, former DHS secretary Chad Wolf, American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp, Reps. Devin Nunes, Brian Babin, Ronny Jackson, and more.

Traditionally held outside of Washington, D.C., this year's conference will kick off in Dallas, Texas, and is also expected to feature a strong lineup that includes several Fox News personalities. The 2021 event will be sponsored by the network's on-demand streaming service and will be available for live streaming on the subscription-based site.

The platform will also feature panel discussions on a few topics including cancel culture, censorship, the pandemic, the future of conservatism, and the border crisis.

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to close the event out on July 11 at 3:35 p.m. CDT.