Steve Doocy: 4 things I'm watching on Fox Nation this week

"Fox & Friends'" Steve Doocy revealing the 4 Fox Nation shows that he's watching this week, including the series "What Made America Great" hosted by Brian Kilmeade.

"Brian Kilmeade went to all these amazing places...including the NASA building," said Doocy. " I loved the Alamo, the Lincoln memorial ... I've only ever been on the outside!"

SNEAK PEAK: FOX NATION RELEASES THIRD SEASON OF WHAT MADE AMERICA GREAT

Kilmeade's series showcases visits to the John F. Kennedy Space Center, the headquarters of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and a VIP tour of George Washington’s home in Mount Vernon, among others.

Fox Nation's "The Man Who Killed Usama Bin Laden" is also among Doocy's top 4.

This is when the world first met Rob O'Neil," said Doocy, adding that his son, Peter Doocy hosted the hit documentary.

The show features former Navy SEAL Robert O'Neill, who reveals the dramatic details of killing the world's most-wanted terrorist, and the trials and tribulations he faced along the way.

Highlighting his own segment on Fox Nation, Doocy said that cooking with Fox News host Martha MacCallum and presidential advisor Kellyanne Conway stood out as his 2 favorite episodes from the series, "Cooking with Doocy."

"We don't just cook in this series, we also talk about the person's life history," he said.

"I loved going to Martha MacCallum's house where she made her mom's pumpkin cheesecake...it was amazing," said the Fox & Friends co-host.

Doocy also discussed his journey to Washington, DC, where he headed to the home of Kellyanne Conway to hear personal stories about her upbringing and career.

"We never had a lot of money growing up," Conway said in the segment, "but we had a lot of love and a lot of food."

Conway also taught Doocy a secret family recipe that had been in her family for generations.

STEVE DOOCY DISCUSSES HIS COOKBOOK

"She taught me how to make gnocchi and it was delicious," Doocy recalled.

To see the full episodes of Doocy's favorite segments and for more exclusive content from your favorite hosts, visit Fox Nation and join today.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR A FOX NATION FREE TRIAL

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from Tomi Lahren, Pete Hegseth, Abby Hornacek, Laura Ingraham, Ainsley Earhardt, Greg Gutfeld, Judge Andrew Napolitano and many more Fox News personalities.