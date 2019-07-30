SNEAK PEEK: Fox Nation releases third season of ‘What Made America Great’

Fox Nation drops its third season of "What Made America Great" this week, adding six new episodes to the hit show.

In each 90-minute segment, "Fox & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade took viewers behind the scenes as he, together with experts in the field explored many of the iconic sites that shaped our country -- revealing hidden gems along the way.

In the first episode which aired Monday, Kilmeade traveled to Florida to visit the John F. Kennedy Space Center where he learned about the evolution of America’s space program.

Later, he got an up close-up look at a SpaceX launch and toured a beach house located between two launch pads, which now serves as a lounge for astronauts.

Kilmeade also had exclusive access inside the Vehicle Assembly building, where he got a chance to see history in the making as they invented technology to bring America back to the moon, and eventually Mars.

Kilmeade’s next destination was to Washington DC, where he visited the headquarters of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

President General Denise VanBuren brought him inside the many rooms of the iconic Memorial Continental Hall to hear and see the efforts from women around the country who made it their mission to keep history alive.

He explored rooms, offices, and artifacts dating back to the revolution, preserved by women who made it their focus to document history in the making.

To follow Kilmeade's journey, watch the powerful new season of "What Made America Great" airing on Fox Nation all week.

