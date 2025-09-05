Expand / Collapse search
Media

Stephen King predicts Trump supporters will deny voting for him in the coming decades

White House says King has no 'grasp on reality'

By Kristine Parks Fox News
Liberal author Stephen King predicted there would be a cultural backlash to President Donald Trump in the coming decades, leading some of his supporters to deny ever voting for him.

In an interview with UK newspaper The Sunday Times, the prolific writer defended his outspoken criticism of Trump on social media. King acknowledged he was "aware" some of his fans may support Trump but said he felt it was his duty to speak up.

"It’s a question, like the song says, ‘Which side are you on?’" he said.

King suggested that future history books would portray Trump negatively and that Trump’s supporters would be quick to disassociate from him.

MAGA voters celebrate at a rally

Author Stephen King predicted that Trump supporters would regret their vote in the future. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

ANTI-TRUMP NY TIMES COLUMNIST ADMITS PRESIDENT IS 'MUCH MORE SUCCESSFUL' THAN EXPECTED

"There’s a story about the home run that was heard around the world," King told the outlet. "There are… tens of thousands of people who will say, ‘I saw [the baseball player Bobby Thomson] hit that home run,’ and there were only, like, 5,000 people in the stands that day. So I think the opposite is true [with Trump]. Twenty or 30 years down the line, when I’ll be dead, and you’ll be old, I think a lot of people are going to say, ‘Well, I never voted for Trump.’"

King pointed to his 1979 book "The Dead Zone" as having foreshadowed Trump’s presidency, saying few would have believed fiction could become reality.

"Nobody would have believed where we are today, with Gestapo agents in the street — they call themselves ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement], but they’re basically guys that are armed, they are wearing masks, they have huge amounts of money to spend, and they are everywhere," he said.

Following a workplace ICE raid that resulted in about 70 illegal aliens being arrested at a meatpacking plant in Omaha, several protesters threw rocks and jumped on federal vehicles carrying out the operation.

Stephen King compared Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to the Gestapo in his interview with The Sunday Times. (Minh Connors/Anadolu via Getty Images and ICE)

TRUMP RESPONDS TO CRITICS WITH COUNTERPUNCHES ACROSS POLITICS AND ONGOING CULTURE WARS

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said in a statement to Fox News Digital, "Since Stephen has spent so long writing fiction, it’s understandable that he’d have no grasp on reality."

King, who has nearly seven million followers on X, wrote on Sept. 1 that Americans would turn against Trump by the next election.

"Trump and his greedhead cronies may get a big surprise in spite of their efforts to rig the 2026 election. They could find themselves swamped by a blue wave," King wrote. "Americans are wising up to the fact that Trump is turning the American dream into a nightmare."

Voting booth with American flag

A voter casts a ballot during the Super Tuesday primary at a polling station in an American Legion Post in Hawthorne, California, March 5, 2024. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

King has been a longtime critic of Trump and Republicans. During Trump's first term in office, King called for his impeachment and compared the detention of migrant families to one of his horror novels. 

Fox News' Joseph Wulfsohn contributed to this report.

