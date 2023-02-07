The state of the union is not strong and Biden should step aside in 2024, voters tell 'Fox & Friends'

A bipartisan panel of voters joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday ahead of President Biden’s second State of the Union Address. While the voters had varying stances on Biden’s performance in office, they all agreed on one statement: the state of the union is not strong.

The voters – Republican, Democratic and moderate – described the state of the union as uninspiring, confusing, disastrous and unacceptable.

President Biden is expected to tout economic progress and lay out a strategy to "reassert America’s leadership around the world" after a Chinese surveillance balloon drifted across the country for almost a week before being shot down.

But panelists voiced concern about the issues they grapple with every day, like rising grocery costs.

One panelist recalled seeing a carton of eggs priced at more than $11.

Conservative voter Madeline Brame recounted a similar experience.

"I went to the grocery store last weekend. The same things that I always buy – two grocery bags – that used to cost me $65 now cost me $107," Brame told co-host Steve Doocy.

Brame encouraged every American to evaluate whether they are better off now than four years ago before returning to the polls in 2024. She then voiced her opinion that the country needs a new, strong leader to "shake things up."

Marissa Caro-Cortese was an early supporter of President Biden. As a Democratic voter, she refused to take a stance against the sitting president but argued he missed the ideal opportunity to run in 2016.

"I do not think that he should run again," she said. "He cannot withstand another term. He's unfortunately aging, and he's just not accomplishing what he promised us he was going to do."

Democratic voter Khayyam Payton agreed that Biden shouldn’t seek re-election, but he noted that the party doesn’t yet have a suitable replacement candidate.

Yiatin Chu, a moderate voter registered as a Democrat, claimed Republicans currently have a stronger potential pool of candidates. Chu pointed to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who could possibly lead the party in the next election cycle.

"I like to see someone younger and probably more center and not extreme," she said of her ideal presidential candidate. "I want to see the governor of Florida – where people from New York are flocking to – versus states where people are leaving."

Chu said she doesn’t expect Biden’s State of the Union Address to resonate with her.

"Everything’s more expensive," she said. "You’re using data to make it sound great, but it’s not."

Brame added that she doesn’t trust economic and employment data at all, arguing the administration can easily manipulate the information or present it in a positive manner.

"We’re so focused on numbers, and not really paying attention to what’s really going on, what’s really happening," she said.