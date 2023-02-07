Expand / Collapse search
State of the Union address 2023: Biden to focus on economy amid China concerns

President Biden will deliver his 2023 State of the Union address Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET before a Joint Session of Congress to fulfill his duty under the Constitution to report on the state of the union.

Covered by: Chris Pandolfo

3Posts
FOX News Channel to go live with President Joe Biden's State of the Union address

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 08: Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier host FOX News Channel’s "Democracy 2022: Election Night" at Fox News Channel Studios on November 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Fox News chief political anchor and Special Report's Bret Baier will lead tonight's coverage of President Biden's State of the Union address alongside The Story anchor and executive editor Martha MacCallum on the FOX News Channel (FNC).

Coverage will begin Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET and will be simulcast on FOX Business Network (FBN).

White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich and Congressional correspondent Aishah Hasnie will be reporting live from the White House and the Capitol, respectively. FNC's coverage will feature in-depth and expert analysis from co-anchor of America’s Newsroom and co-host of The Five Dana Perino, senior political analyst Brit Hume, co-host of The Five Harold Ford Jr. and host of FBN's Kudlow, Larry Kudlow.

FOX News Sunday’s Shannon Bream will anchor separate live coverage on FOX Network, beginning at 9 p.m. ET with contributions from FNC’s senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram.

FOX News Audio will also provide extensive multiplatform coverage of Biden's address, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on FOX News Radio (FNR), which will cover the speech live with Jared Halpern and Jessica Rosenthal.

Meanwhile, FOX News Digital will continue to offer nonstop coverage of the 2023 State of the Union address with this live blog. Viewers will be able to livestream the address and the Republican response on FOXNews.com for free.

Posted by Chris Pandolfo

State of the Union has Americans demanding answers from President Biden on top concerns

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 06: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to reporters on the South Lawn after returning to the White House on Marine One on February 06, 2023 in Washington, DC. President Biden spent part of his weekend in Camp David. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Inflation and the war in Ukraine are top issues Americans told Fox News they would like to hear President Biden address during the State of the Union on Tuesday night.

"I would like you to explain to the American people why eggs are $6 a dozen," said one man in Nashville. "It isn't because of the bird flu, it's because of other issues that your administration has not addressed."

Biden will deliver the State of the Union with an approval rating of 45%, according to a Fox News poll published Wednesday. The commander-in-chief started his third year in office with fewer than half approving of how he's handling inflation, border security, the economy and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"I would like to hear him talk a lot about Ukraine, since I think it is so important to us," said one man in Washington, D.C. 

"I would also like to hear his thoughts about how he can work, at all, with the Republican House," the Washingtonian continued. "'Cause, I think they are a really incredibly challenging group that seems to be anti-everything he is, for not the best of reasons."

Read more from Fox News' Hannah Ray Lambert, Matt Leach, Megan Myers, Gabrielle Reyes, and Teny Sahakian here.

Posted by Chris Pandolfo

State of the Union: Biden to discuss strategy to 'reassert America's leadership' on world stage

The president’s address comes just days after an Air Force F-22 fighter jet shot down a Chinese spy balloon. (Win McNamee / Getty Images / File)

President Biden will deliver his second State of the Union address Tuesday night, in which he is expected to explain his strategy to "reassert America's leadership around the world," according to a White House official who spoke to Fox News. The president's address comes as his administration grapples with the fallout from the Chinese surveillance balloon that transited across the continental United States for nearly a week.

Since last year's address, his administration has been faced with a growing migrant surge at the southern border, gasoline prices hit an all-time record, inflation reached a 40-year-high, continuing supply chain issues led to a nationwide shortage of baby formula, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine has escalated with no end in sight.

The president’s 2023 address also comes as he is under special counsel investigation for his improper retention of classified records from his time as vice president under the Obama administration, and it is just weeks after the FBI searched his homes for additional documents with classification markings.

During his address Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET, a White House official said the president plans to "outline the progress made on maintaining international alliances to defend Ukraine, compete with China and assert American leadership in the world."

But when asked whether the president would focus specifically on the threat China poses to U.S. national security and on the Chinese spy balloon, the official said Biden’s remarks "of course" will "always take into account what’s happening in the world and how we meet the moment we’re in."

Read more from Fox News' Brooke Singman here.

Posted by Chris Pandolfo

