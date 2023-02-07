State of the Union address 2023: Biden to focus on economy amid China concerns
President Biden will deliver his 2023 State of the Union address Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET before a Joint Session of Congress to fulfill his duty under the Constitution to report on the state of the union.
Inflation and the war in Ukraine are top issues Americans told Fox News they would like to hear President Biden address during the State of the Union on Tuesday night.
"I would like you to explain to the American people why eggs are $6 a dozen," said one man in Nashville. "It isn't because of the bird flu, it's because of other issues that your administration has not addressed."
Biden will deliver the State of the Union with an approval rating of 45%, according to a Fox News poll published Wednesday. The commander-in-chief started his third year in office with fewer than half approving of how he's handling inflation, border security, the economy and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"I would like to hear him talk a lot about Ukraine, since I think it is so important to us," said one man in Washington, D.C.
"I would also like to hear his thoughts about how he can work, at all, with the Republican House," the Washingtonian continued. "'Cause, I think they are a really incredibly challenging group that seems to be anti-everything he is, for not the best of reasons."
Read more from Fox News' Hannah Ray Lambert, Matt Leach, Megan Myers, Gabrielle Reyes, and Teny Sahakian here.
President Biden will deliver his second State of the Union address Tuesday night, in which he is expected to explain his strategy to "reassert America's leadership around the world," according to a White House official who spoke to Fox News. The president's address comes as his administration grapples with the fallout from the Chinese surveillance balloon that transited across the continental United States for nearly a week.
Since last year's address, his administration has been faced with a growing migrant surge at the southern border, gasoline prices hit an all-time record, inflation reached a 40-year-high, continuing supply chain issues led to a nationwide shortage of baby formula, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine has escalated with no end in sight.
The president’s 2023 address also comes as he is under special counsel investigation for his improper retention of classified records from his time as vice president under the Obama administration, and it is just weeks after the FBI searched his homes for additional documents with classification markings.
During his address Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET, a White House official said the president plans to "outline the progress made on maintaining international alliances to defend Ukraine, compete with China and assert American leadership in the world."
But when asked whether the president would focus specifically on the threat China poses to U.S. national security and on the Chinese spy balloon, the official said Biden’s remarks "of course" will "always take into account what’s happening in the world and how we meet the moment we’re in."
Read more from Fox News' Brooke Singman here.
