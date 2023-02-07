State of the Union address 2023: Biden to focus on economy amid China concerns

FOX News Channel to go live with President Joe Biden's State of the Union address

Fox News chief political anchor and Special Report's Bret Baier will lead tonight's coverage of President Biden's State of the Union address alongside The Story anchor and executive editor Martha MacCallum on the FOX News Channel (FNC).

Coverage will begin Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET and will be simulcast on FOX Business Network (FBN).

White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich and Congressional correspondent Aishah Hasnie will be reporting live from the White House and the Capitol, respectively. FNC's coverage will feature in-depth and expert analysis from co-anchor of America’s Newsroom and co-host of The Five Dana Perino, senior political analyst Brit Hume, co-host of The Five Harold Ford Jr. and host of FBN's Kudlow, Larry Kudlow.

FOX News Sunday’s Shannon Bream will anchor separate live coverage on FOX Network, beginning at 9 p.m. ET with contributions from FNC’s senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram.

FOX News Audio will also provide extensive multiplatform coverage of Biden's address, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on FOX News Radio (FNR), which will cover the speech live with Jared Halpern and Jessica Rosenthal.

Meanwhile, FOX News Digital will continue to offer nonstop coverage of the 2023 State of the Union address with this live blog. Viewers will be able to livestream the address and the Republican response on FOXNews.com for free.

