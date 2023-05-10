Starbucks fires trans barista screaming at customer to 'get out' after being misgendered: 'Let go of me'

A United Kingdom Starbucks coffee shop fired an employee after a kerfuffle over being misgendered by a customer, Fox News Digital confirmed.

In the video, the former employee of a Starbucks coffee shop in Beresford House in Southampton berated a customer, refused service, and hurled accusations that the patron was transphobic after being offended by a misgendering. The incident took place at a Starbucks licensee location in April. Those stores are partially owned by an individual who has invested in the coffee giant's business and represent more than 50% of the Starbucks International portfolio.

"Don't ever call me transphobic. EVER!" the customer said.

"[sic] called me a her… You're being transphobic, Karen. Now get out," the former employee yelled.

"Don't ever call me transphobic," the customer repeated.

The former employee then clapped in close proximity to the customer's face, stating "You are transphobic. Now get out."

The customer then requested a refund, which the former employee refused and accused the patron of a crime.

"You can't have one. Now get out. You are trespassing right now."

Footage also showed the former Starbucks employee, after realizing they were being filmed, charging at the onlooker and attempting to grab the recording device.

"Give me the phone."

"Let go of me. I've got witnesses," the onlooker who was recording the incident responded.

Starbucks released a statement to Fox News Digital: "The licensee has confirmed that the partner (employee) no longer works at the company. Starbucks has no tolerance for behavior of this kind and we are very sorry for the experience that this customer had."

Police said they are currently investigating a report filed on April 30 as an alleged assault. No injuries were reported in the incident.

"It is alleged that a staff member became verbally abusive towards a customer within the premises, before assaulting a member of the public who was filming the incident," law enforcement told the Daily Mail. "Our investigation into this matter remains ongoing at this time."