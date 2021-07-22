Woman claims she was fired from Starbucks after posting viral TikTok rant about morning shift

A woman who recorded a video of herself describing her shift at Starbucks, claims she was later terminated from her job after she publicly shared the footage and approached another employee who she said didn’t train her sufficiently.

Sarah Buchan, 31, from Saskatchewan, Canada, posted a video on TikTok last month during what she says was the first few hours of her first morning shift at the coffee chain. In the clip, which has since been moved to a private setting, Buchan describes feeling like a "failure" during a busy shift.

"I’m f---in’ three weeks into a job and I just feel so f---in’ worthless, my training is s--t," Buchan says in the clip, which was shared with Fox News. "This is bulls--t. I should not feel like my anxiety is taking over. I’m at like a 15. I can’t do this. I am so done."

Before being set to private, the video had been seen more than 900,000 times.

Buchan told Fox News that the already-busy shift had some added challenges, which made it more hectic for her first day.

Buchan said she had been working at Starbucks for a little less than a month, though the day she recorded the viral TikTok video, it was her first time opening the store. She said she and her colleagues were operating under hectic conditions since one of the cash registers wasn't working.

Buchan said what was most challenging was that she didn’t feel like she had been well prepared or sufficiently trained.

"I've never worked in the drive-thru at this Starbucks and the shift managers just threw me on there without asking if I was comfortable, without asking, 'Do you know what you're doing?'" Buchan said.

In a statement to Fox News, a Starbucks spokesperson said, "We want all partners to love working at Starbucks and we are always working and listening for ways to best support them throughout their partner experience."

Starbucks has not yet responded to Fox News' request for confirmation of Buchan's employment status at the company.

A couple of hours into her shift, Buchan said she "started feeling panicky" as she handed people the wrong drinks or didn’t get the proper orders to the drive-thru window.

"I felt like I couldn't do the job," she told Fox. "I felt like I was drowning. I felt like I got in way over my head."

Buchan said she stepped off the floor to film herself talking about how she was feeling during what she said was a stressful shift. Buchan said she recorded the clip as a way to help process her anxiety and talk about it later with her therapist.

She also posted the clip on TikTok for her friends and followers to view.

"I just posted it," she said. "I didn't even think anything of it like it was a normal response for me."

Buchan said her manager soon found out about the clip and asked her to take it down, so she switched the video to private. Even still, she said, the clip had already reached viral status.

Buchan explained that she later spoke to her manager, who was very understanding about her workplace concerns.

"I told him the truth and said, ‘This is not good. This is way over my head. It feels like my first day and I've been here three weeks,’" Buchan said.

Buchan said her manager then arranged a proper training for her. Buchan said that after that conversation, "things got a lot better."

Buchan was placed on a new shift and said she started to feel like she was getting a chance to practice and learn.

However, the first person who trained Buchan was less-than-pleasant, according to Buchan. Buchan said the employee would also constantly point out Buchan's mistakes.

Buchan said she confronted the person in an attempt to remedy the situation, but the exchange ended in an argument.

One week later on July 4, Buchan said she was let go from her job. Buchan claims the reason was due to her TikTok video, as well as her confrontation with the coworker who trained her.

"I was very shocked," Buchan said.

Buchan said some TikTok commenters criticized her for using the video sharing app as an outlet, though she stands by her choice to bare her emotions.

Buchan said she has been looking for jobs, but hopes her next position is in retail.

"I’m just kind of trying to lay low," Buchan said. "I have resumes out currently, I just haven’t heard anything back. It’s just been taking it day by day."