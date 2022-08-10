Zuckerberg-backed curriculum pushes far-left ideologies on reparations and defunding the police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX – Zuckerberg-backed digital platform called Summit Learning is pushing a narrow lens of U.S. politics, including commentary by left-wing activists such as the New York Times' Nikole Hannah-Jones and Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, according to the curriculum obtained and reviewed by Fox News Digital.

Summit is funded by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and is used by 400 schools – which amounts to approximately 80,000 students.

Fox News Digital reviewed screenshots from the internal platform available to teachers which showed that Summit Learning was presenting a lens of U.S. politics that favored left-wing and far-left opinions, and more rarely – if ever – included a right-wing viewpoint on the issues such as reparations, mass incarceration, and police reform.

For example, teachers were instructed to combat a student's "misconception" that only "people are racist; a system can't be racist" by "provide[ing]… examples… of structural racism." According to Summit, an example of "structural racism" is "standardized tests" which use "words and phrases that reflec[t] dominant White culture."

Fox News Digital reached out to Summit Learning who said that claims of "bias" were "unfounded."

"Though many people think of racism through the lens of personal or community ideology, it can also exist in systems and social structures. When systems have rules that unfairly affect one ethnic or racial group over another, it is a racist system," Summit said on its internal platform.

Summit recommended that students debate whether policing is "crime control or social control" and provided students with sources that support defunding the police.

For example, one of the articles the Zuckerberg-backed platform highlighted was written by Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors.

"[W]e must radically transform the system from its roots," Cullors said. "Systemic problems aren't easy to fix, but we can take steps toward progress by re-examining the way we fund and rely on law enforcement in this country."

Another source said that "American policing… should be demilitarized and disentangled."

"The #Unbundle concept… is best thought of not as an alternative to defunding but as a kind of framework to see… how a bit of disentangling could make cities safer places for everyone," the article said.

The curriculum also included articles such as "Why Police Can Violate Your Constitutional Rights" and "Police Militarization… Targets Black Communities." Another article the digital platform included said modern policing entails "the use of brutal force to control Black Americans."

Another article Summit included from The Washington Post claimed that there is "no correlation nationally between spending [on police] and crime rates."

Fox News Digital reached out to Summit Learning who said that claims of "bias" were "unfounded." They stated Summit doesn't make decisions on what curriculum schools teach and instead those decisions are made at the local and school level.

"We believe that local educators are best positioned to decide what curriculum to offer their students, all of Summit Learning’s curriculum is fully customizable, and schools and teachers are free to include, exclude, edit, or create their own projects to meet the needs of their unique communities," they told Fox News Digital in a statement.



Another section included "The New Jim Crow" by Michelle Alexander who argues that mass incarceration is a form of racial segregation. Summit suggested teachers should include a quote from Alexander which said, "We have not ended [Jim Crow era] racial caste in America; we have merely redesigned it."

Summit also asked students a "diagnostic question" about Black Lives Matter.

It said, "Why has support for the Black Lives Matter movement significantly increased among white people during the COVID-19 pandemic?"

The correct answer, according to Summit is "The pandemic has disrupted routines, so more… white people are angry with the government and authority than before the pandemic."

Summit also included a section on reparations, which featured commentary from The New York Times' Nikole Hannah-Jones.

"Reparations is not about punishing White Americans the debt in a societal debt that everybody pays," Hannah-Jones said in the podcast.

Summit followed up and provided an infographic on "Why We Need Reparations."

Summit then quizzed students on "the positive impacts that reparation could potentially have on the United States."

Summit asked students why, according to Hannah-Jones, "African Americans have not received reparations for slavery"

The answer is that "they are in a country where the majority does not support reparations."

Hannah Jones also said in the podcast, "Bringing up reparations four years ago was considered a fringe issue. Last year, mainstream political candidates running for the office of the presidency were talking about reparations… If there was ever a time where we could get close to getting there… I think this is the time."