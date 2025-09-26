Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Springsteen says Dems too far-left for America, but Trump still belongs in 'trash heap of history'

Rocker says country desperately needs 'alternative party' to reclaim alienated centrist voters

By Alexander Hall Fox News
close
Trump hits back at 'overrated' Bruce Springsteen: 'Not a talented guy' Video

Trump hits back at 'overrated' Bruce Springsteen: 'Not a talented guy'

'Outnumbered' panelists discuss singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen's criticism of the Trump administration during a concert Wednesday and the response from President Donald Trump.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rock star Bruce Springsteen warned that the Democratic Party has alienated Americans with its far-left policies, even as he remains a staunch critic of President Trump.

Springsteen, who remains an all-American icon known for anthems like "Born to Run," "Thunder Road" and "Born in the U.S.A.," has not been shy about sharing his political views over the past few decades. The rocker campaigned for then-Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024, then-candidate Joe Biden in 2020, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016 and President Barack Obama in 2012 and 2008.

In an interview with Time Magazine, Springsteen revealed that he is one of many left-leaning figures who believe the Democratic Party has lost touch with everyday Americans.

Bruce Springsteen in UK

Bruce Springsteen performs during the first night of his "Land of Hopes and Dreams" tour at Co-op Live May 14, 2025, in Manchester, England. (Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images)

EX-NBC NEWS HOST CHUCK TODD LAMENTS DEMOCRATIC PARTY A 'COLLECTION OF PEOPLE THAT DON'T LIKE TRUMP'

"We’re desperately in need of an effective alternative party or for the Democratic Party to find someone who can speak to the majority of the nation. There is a problem with the language that they’re using and the way they’re trying to reach people," he said.

Time magazine noted the irony in that left-leaning Springsteen appeals to working-class fans while being wealthy, particularly as many of his core audience have "flocked to Trump."

"A lot of people bought into his lies," the rocker lamented to Time Magazine. "He doesn’t care about the forgotten anybody but himself and the multibillionaires who stood behind him on Inauguration Day.

"You have to face the fact that a good number of Americans are simply comfortable with his politics of power and dominance.

trump-springsteen-feud

Bruce Springsteen has been a frequent critic of President Trump. (Getty Images)

EX-NBC NEWS HOST CHUCK TODD LAMENTS DEMOCRATIC PARTY A 'COLLECTION OF PEOPLE THAT DON'T LIKE TRUMP'

"He’s the living personification of what the 25th Amendment and impeachment were for. If Congress had any guts, he’d be consigned to the trash heap of history," he concluded.

In 2020, Springsteen’s 2002 hit "The Rising" became something of an anthem for the Biden campaign during the Democratic National Convention that year, to the point an Esquire article warned about the risk of its potential parallels with Clinton’s campaign using a "Glee" version of Rachel Platten's "Fight Song."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment on Springsteen’s remarks and has not received an immediate response.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine during the 2016 DNC in Pennsylvania.

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine stand with their families on stage at the end of the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center July 28, 2016, in Philadelphia. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue