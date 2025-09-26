Springsteen says Dems too far-left for America, but Trump still belongs in 'trash heap of history'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rock star Bruce Springsteen warned that the Democratic Party has alienated Americans with its far-left policies, even as he remains a staunch critic of President Trump.

Springsteen, who remains an all-American icon known for anthems like "Born to Run," "Thunder Road" and "Born in the U.S.A.," has not been shy about sharing his political views over the past few decades. The rocker campaigned for then-Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024, then-candidate Joe Biden in 2020, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016 and President Barack Obama in 2012 and 2008.

In an interview with Time Magazine, Springsteen revealed that he is one of many left-leaning figures who believe the Democratic Party has lost touch with everyday Americans.

"We’re desperately in need of an effective alternative party or for the Democratic Party to find someone who can speak to the majority of the nation. There is a problem with the language that they’re using and the way they’re trying to reach people," he said.

Time magazine noted the irony in that left-leaning Springsteen appeals to working-class fans while being wealthy, particularly as many of his core audience have "flocked to Trump."

"A lot of people bought into his lies," the rocker lamented to Time Magazine. "He doesn’t care about the forgotten anybody but himself and the multibillionaires who stood behind him on Inauguration Day.

"You have to face the fact that a good number of Americans are simply comfortable with his politics of power and dominance.

"He’s the living personification of what the 25th Amendment and impeachment were for. If Congress had any guts, he’d be consigned to the trash heap of history," he concluded.

In 2020, Springsteen’s 2002 hit "The Rising" became something of an anthem for the Biden campaign during the Democratic National Convention that year, to the point an Esquire article warned about the risk of its potential parallels with Clinton’s campaign using a "Glee" version of Rachel Platten's "Fight Song."

