Springsteen calls Trump ‘treasonous’ while performing at famous site of 1936 Berlin Olympics

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Legendary rocker Bruce Springsteen doesn’t appear to be winding down his war of words with President Donald Trump.

The "Born To Run" singer condemned Trump again this week during a performance at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, a venue built for the 1936 Olympic Games in Germany.

"The America that I love, the America that I sung to you about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration," he told the crowd during his set with his iconic E Street Band on Wednesday.

KID ROCK CALLS OUT BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN'S ANTI-TRUMP RANT ON EUROPEAN TOUR, SAYS IT WAS A 'PUNK MOVE'

Springsteen also urged the crowd to stand up with him against "authoritarianism."

"Tonight, we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experiment to rise with us, raise your voices, stand with us against authoritarianism, and let freedom ring," he said as the crowd cheered.

He added a hopeful message: "The America that I've sung to you about for the past 50 years of my life is real. And regardless of its many faults, it's a great country with great people. And we will survive this moment."

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN IGNORES QUESTION ABOUT TRUMP FEUD WHILE SIGNING AUTOGRAPHS: VIDEO

Springsteen made the same speech against Trump during his show in Manchester last month.

He also told the crowd at the time, "There's some very weird, strange and dangerous s--- going on out there right now. In America, they are persecuting people for using their right to free speech and voicing their dissent. This is happening now. In America, the richest men are taking satisfaction and abandoning the world's poorest children to sickness and death."

He also said, "They're removing residents off American streets and, without due process of law, are deporting them to foreign detention centers and prisons. This is all happening now. A majority of our elected representatives have failed to protect the American people from the abuses of an unfit president and a rogue government. They have no concern or idea of what it means to be deeply American."

The musician’s Manchester comments caught Trump’s attention, prompting him to return fire on his social media platform, Truth Social.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States," he wrote. "Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy — Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President, who came close to destroying our Country."

When asked about some of Springsteen’s comments late last month, White House communications director Steven Cheung told Fox News Digital, "When this loser Springsteen comes back home to his own City of Ruins in his head, he’ll realize his Glory Days are behind him and his fans have left him Out in the Street, putting him in a Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out because he has a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his brain."