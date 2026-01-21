Disney's 'Snow White' is top contender for Razzie award for worst film of 2025

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Disney’s 2025 live-action "Snow White" remake is currently tied as one of the top contenders for The Razzie Awards.

The Golden Raspberry Awards, better known as the Razzies, are a parody award show where members of the Golden Raspberry Foundation vote on what they deem to be the worst major films of the year.

In a press release, the Razzie Awards touted the upcoming 46th set of nominees, one of which was Disney’s remake of "Snow White." The award organization summarized that the movie was, "A slow-paced unnecessary re-imagining of a classic, filled with drawn-out musical numbers, dopey CGI dwarfs, and enough mediocrity to leave the audience in a very unhappy place."

Each film was nominated for multiple parody awards, and the 2025 "Snow White" remake was nominated for Worst Picture, Worst Remake, Worst Director, Worst Screenplay, Worst Supporting Actor, and Worst Screen Combo, the latter two of which were specifically regarding the film’s computer-animated dwarfs.

At six award nominations, the film is only tied this year by the 2025 reimagining of "War of the Worlds," where Ice Cube plays a government employee who sees an alien invasion appear on his screen. The Razzies summarized that film as one where, "And if butchering an H.G. Wells classic by stringing together video chats, surveillance cams and FaceTime with panic attacks makes for a compelling film experience — please allow the robots to attack and get it over with!"

The award organization added further that "the 46th Razzie ‘Winners’ will be unveiled on "Oscar Eve" - Sat, March 14.

Disney’s "Snow White" reimagining of the 1937 animated classic went through years of controversies.

In 2022, Peter Dinklage contrasted Disney’s pro-diversity choice to cast a Hispanic actress in a European fairytale role while still telling a tale that is somewhat controversial to modern sensibilities, "You’re progressive in one way, but then you’re still making that f------ backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the f--- are you doing, man?"

Disney then reportedly responded in 2023, at least temporarily, by replacing the dwarfs with multiracial and gender-mixed "magical creatures." This plan was later scrapped in lieu of using computer-animated mythological dwarfs who looked like those featured in the original animated film.

Zegler also stirred controversy by criticizing the original 1937 film, criticizing Israel, and posting on social media, "May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace," adding, "F--- Donald Trump."

A news update from IMDB.com called the movie "officially a flop," and says its $205.5 million earnings are "miles behind its massive $410 million total cost," including marketing, production, and other items. The site calls the film's disappointing performance "a financial blow which few expected to be this severe, especially with the losses already estimated at over $115 million, per Collider."