Gal Gadot blames anti-Israel pressure on Hollywood for Snow White flop

Actress Gal Gadot said the live-action Snow White remake floundered at the box office due to pressure in Hollywood to criticize Israel, during a recent interview on Israel’s Channel Keshet 12 program "The A Talks."

"I was sure that this movie was going to be a huge success, and then October 7 happened — and what's happening in all kinds of industries, and also in Hollywood — is that there's a lot of pressure on celebrities to speak out against Israel," Gadot said.

The Israeli actress spoke out about the movie’s failure during a wide-ranging interview with journalists who are all on the autism spectrum.

"Snow White" grossed $205 million worldwide, falling short of its reported $270 million budget. Gadot played the Evil Queen, while Rachel Zegler starred as Snow White. The film was mired in controversy, largely stemming from Zegler’s inflammatory social media posts.

In November 2024, after President Donald Trump was re-elected, Zegler posted, "May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace," and "F—k Donald Trump." She previously wrote "And always remember, free Palestine" beneath a trailer for "Snow White" in August 2024.

Producer Marc Platt reportedly flew to New York to plead with her to take down the post, but Zegler refused. Amid speculation that there was tension between the two actresses, Gadot, who is an IDF veteran, claimed on "The A Talks" that the two shared a lot of laughs together, and she enjoyed working with her.

"I even enjoyed working with Rachel Zegler. We laughed, we talked, and it was fun," Gadot said.

Anti-Israel sentiment has spread like wildfire since Hamas launched their Oct. 7 attacks, which killed more Jews in a single day since the Holocaust.

"You can always explain and try to give people in the world a context about what's happening and what the reality is here, but in the end, people decide for themselves. I was disappointed that the movie was greatly affected by that and didn't do well at the box office," Gadot said.

Disney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.