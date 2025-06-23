Expand / Collapse search
'Snow White' actress Rachel Zegler is unconcerned about how her views on Gaza could affect her career

Disney star had previously told Trump voters they would 'never know peace,' but later apologized

By Rachel del Guidice Fox News
Published
Actress Rachel Zegler, who starred in Disney’s "Snow White" live-action reboot, said she is not concerned about how her views on Gaza affect her career in an interview published Monday. 

"My compassion has no boundaries, is really what it is," Zegler told culture outlet i-D.

"And my support for one cause does not denounce any others," she added. "That’s always been at the core of who I am as a person. It’s the way I was raised." 

'SNOW WHITE' STAR RACHEL ZEGLER BLUNTED DISNEY'S 'MAGIC' WITH OUTSPOKEN POLITICS, 'NO FILTER' HOST SAYS

Rachel Zegler

"Snow White" reboot star Rachel Zegler says she is not concerned about how her views on Gaza affect her career.  ( (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage))

"Snow White" became Disney’s worst-performing wide-release live-action remake in almost 10 years. 

The 2025 remake of the original 1937 movie opened March 21 in the United States and Canada, and struggled at the box office, earning barely $200 million worldwide.

Zegler, the film’s lead actress, faced backlash on social media for comments she made that were critical of the 1937 version of "Snow White."

 "I mean, you know, the original cartoon came out in 1937 and very evidently so," Zegler said during Disney's D23 Expo in 2022. "There’s a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her. Weird! Weird. So we didn’t do that this time."

Zegler also became a lightning rod for controversy when she expressed her views on the Israel-Gaza war. In an August 2024 X post talking about the official trailer for "Snow White," the actress wrote, "And always remember, free Palestine." 

She also lashed out at people who voted for President Donald Trump, saying in an Instagram post, "May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace," adding, "F--- Donald Trump."

She later apologized, saying in part that "Hatred and anger have caused us to move further and further away from peace and understanding." 

'SNOW WHITE' ACTRESS RACHEL ZEGLER'S OLD TWEET CURSING OUT TRUMP RESURFACES AS FILM FLOUNDERS

Zegler at Snow White premiere

Rachel Zegler has also been vocal about her anti-Israel views.  (Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer)

In the interview with i-D, Zegler said she will take the risk of being "outspoken." 

 "There are obviously things that are at stake by being outspoken, but nothing is worth innocent lives," Zegler said. "My heart doesn’t have a fence around it, and if that is considered my downfall," adding, "there are worse things."

In the interview she talked about dealing with the film’s poor reception and that she saw a psychiatrist and got on anxiety medication. 

She also said that she rejects a "victim mindset." 

"I think a victim mindset is a choice, and I don’t choose it," Zegler said. "I also don’t choose nastiness in the face of it. I don’t choose negativity in the face of it. I choose positivity and light and happiness. And I do believe at times, happiness is absolutely a choice, and every day I wake up, and I think I’m very lucky to live the life I live."

Zegler at film premiere

"Snow White" lead actress Rachel Zegler's talked about dealing with the film’s poor reception in the i-D interview and said that she saw a psychiatrist and got on anxiety medication.  (VALERIE MACON / Contributor)

Rachel del Guidice is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to rachel.delguidice@fox.com.