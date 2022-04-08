Medical expert says Pelosi contracting COVID can be 'great teaching moment'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dr. Marc Siegel called out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after contracting COVID-19 following a White House event, saying there were high risk groups, no ventilation, and no masks in sight.

MARC SIEGEL: She's 82 years old, Speaker Pelosi. She only has thyroid disease by report, but she's in what we've been calling a high risk group now…Now, in terms of the vaccine, I think you're right about this. Look, she's had double vaccine. She's had the booster. I don't know if she got the second booster the way that the president did on camera. But one thing's for sure she got it anyway, and it would be a great teaching moment and you're not going to see this if she came out and said, you know, maybe the vaccine decreases severity, but I got it anyway. Maybe you still can get COVID, despite the vaccine. About a time to admit that. And also, when she recovers from COVID, how about if she got out there on a microphone and said, You know, now I have COVID, I can go to public places. I got a ring of immunity from COVID natural immunity. I'm even more protected than from the vaccine. You're not going to see that either. You know why? Because it's dogma. Because it's never about public health. It's never about flexibility.

This is the biggest example of all. You've got two-year-olds still in New York City under Mayor Adams, who are forced to wear masks. You know, you've called the masks of obedience in the past. Let me tell you, a two-year-old cannot wear a mask at all effectively. But then you go to the White House, a place with poor ventilation, and you've got 70-year-olds and 80-year-olds huddling together. Congressmen, presidents, former presidents, a viral kiss. Right? No ventilation. And they're high risk groups. Not a mask in sight. So who is going to take this administration seriously? Who if they can't have any consistent public policy, not me, not you and not the American public?

