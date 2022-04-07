Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nancy Pelosi
Published

Pelosi tests positive for COVID-19

Announcement made just before Pelosi's planned press conference

Marisa Schultz
By Marisa Schultz | Fox News
close
What Pelosi and Biden say is utter nonsense: Sen. Mitch McConnell Video

What Pelosi and Biden say is utter nonsense: Sen. Mitch McConnell

Sen. Mitch McConnell criticizes Biden for blaming the oil industry for rising gas prices on ‘Fox News @ Night.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19, according to her office, marking the first time the Democratic leader has contracted the virus after two years of touting strict coronavirus protocols at the House.

Her spokesman made the announcement Thursday just as Pelosi, 82, was scheduled to hold her weekly news conference at the Capitol.

"After testing negative this week, Speaker Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic," Drew Hammill tweeted. "The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided."

He added: "The Speaker will quarantine consistent with CDC guidance, and encourages everyone to get vaccinated, boosted and test regularly."

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

Marisa Schultz is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to marisa.schultz@fox.com or @marisa.schultz.

More from Politics