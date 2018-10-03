Dr. Marc Siegel, a practicing internist, joined FOX News Channel (FNC) as a contributor in 2008.Read More

In addition to his role at FNC, Dr. Siegel serves as an associate professor of medicine at NYU Langone Medical Center and as the Medical Director of Doctor Radio with NYU Langone and SiriusXM Satellite Radio.

Dr. Siegel has authored, "False Alarm: the Truth about the Epidemic of Fear," "Bird Flu: Everything You Need to Know about the Next Pandemic," and "Swine Flu: the New Pandemic," which was profiled by Publishers Weekly. He has also written columns that have appeared in The Los Angeles Times and The New York Daily News.

He graduated from SUNY Buffalo School of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences and completed his residency training at the New York University Medical Center.