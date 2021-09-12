Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah loses Emmy to Italian cooking show

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's famed interview with Oprah Winfrey couldn't beat out a show about Italian food and culture for an Emmy.

The royal couple's controversial interview lost out to Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy and My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, a six-part series that explores Italian cuisine and culture, in the best hosted nonfiction series category.

Winfrey hosted a two-hour interview with the couple on CBS in their first media appearance after their announcement that they were quitting their royal duties and moving to California, with Winfrey and her team being nominated for an Emmy after the event was watched by more than 49 million people in three days.

The famed couple generated significant controversy because of the interview, most notably because Markle accused the royal family of being concerned about the color of the skin color of the couple's first child. Markle also told the TV host that the stress of being a royal newlywed nearly pushed her to suicide.

The interview also saw Harry reveal the extent of the rift he was having with his brother, telling Winfrey that he and Prince William were on "different paths."

"As I've said before, I love William to bits. He's my brother. We've been through hell together. I mean, we have a shared experience. But we're on different paths," the Prince said.