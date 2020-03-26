Fox News' Shannon Bream shares messages of hope learned in 'darkest, worst moments'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Fox News anchor Shannon Bream reflected on the sustaining lessons that she learned in her "darkest, worst moments," as encouragement for millions of Americans who may be struggling with the strain of the coronavirus outbreak.

"As we report on the news, I hear from so many of you," said Bream on Fox Nation's "Bible Study: Messages of Hope." "You are anxious and you are worried and you are frightened. There is so much unknown. And every day seems to bring plenty of bad news. But the truth is, if you're a person of faith like I am, there is something much bigger and someone much bigger who is handling all of it. And this is not a surprise to Him."

Bream has faced daunting life challenges of her own, from her husband's brain tumor surgery to her own serious health issues. But the "Fox News @ Night" anchor said that those experiences have strengthened her faith.

"I think back on verses over the years that have come back to me over and over again [during] these last few chaotic weeks," continued Bream, "in moments where I have to report on things that are really difficult or there's another development that's very frightening."

"One of the first ones my mom ever taught me, which is Second Timothy 1:7. 'God has not given us the spirit of fear, but of power and of love and a sound mind.'"

"There have been times in my life that have been very frightening where I've said that verse over and over and over again and just trying to take it into my heart, into my mind. And this, for a lot of people right now, this may be one of those times for you."

In this new Fox Nation series, Fox News personalities, like Sean Hannity and others, like Christian rockers John Cooper and Colton Dixon, shared their messages of hope.

"Another verse, it's a favorite of mine, is Psalm 34... And there's kind of a funny story about how I found that verse," Bream recalled. "I was -- many decades ago -- competing in the Miss Virginia pageant, and I was terrified because I had to play the piano on stage and I had horrible stage fright."

"I wanted my mom to come over to my hotel and say a prayer with me before I went onstage. And she was like, 'Oh, honey, there's no time for that. You know how to pray. You're fine," Bream remembered with a laugh.

"I thought, 'Yeah, I do know how to pray. And I prayed and I said, 'Lord, I need something to comfort me. Please help me out.' I opened up this Bible in my hotel room. It's on 34:4. It was right there. I saw the Lord. He heard me and delivered me from all my fears."

"He doesn't say that life is going to be easy or never scary. I've seen it in my own life. But what he's promised me at my darkest, worst moments is that he would walk with me and never abandon me," she said.

"No matter what you're facing right now, I pray you will take comfort in his promises... there is just such an opening of people's hearts right now. So I pray we will step up, be an encouragement to each other, share God's love and his truth with them. And remember, he has promised to be with us always."

