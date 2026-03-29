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Ron Johnson

Sen. Ron Johnson says Senate is 'broken' and calls for ending the filibuster over DHS funding fight

Johnson argues Democrats will eliminate the filibuster themselves when they next hold the majority, so Republicans should act first

By Max Bacall Fox News
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Ron Johnson blames Democrats for obstructing DHS funding and border security Video

Ron Johnson blames Democrats for obstructing DHS funding and border security

Senator Ron Johnson, Senate Homeland Security Committee member, states Democrats refuse to fully fund Homeland Security unless reforms are made to ICE and CBP.

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Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said Republicans should move toward ending the Senate filibuster on "Sunday Morning Futures" as lawmakers battle over Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding, arguing the chamber’s 60-vote threshold to end a filibuster is preventing action on border and homeland security priorities.

Johnson called Democrats "obnoxious" and "obstructionist," blaming them for the current government shutdown as the congressional stalemate over funding DHS continues. Democrats are refusing to allocate money to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which falls under DHS, unless their proposed reforms to the agency are accepted.

Ron Johnson speaking at a podium during a Senate committee hearing in a wood-paneled room.

Sen. Ron Johnson speaks during a hearing of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on February 12, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

The Wisconsin Republican said Democrats would continue to obstruct budgetary votes under the current administration and predicted that, when they reclaimed the majority, they would get rid of the filibuster anyway.

"The split in the Senate, in terms of a filibuster, is [between] those of us who believe that Democrats will [get rid of] it next time they have the power, and those who are hoping beyond hope that they won't."

In practice, most major legislation in the Senate can be delayed or blocked by a filibuster unless 60 senators vote to end debate. As long as this is the case, Johnson argued, the deadlock will persist.

REPUBLICANS CAN FUND ICE FOR AN ENTIRE DECADE WITHOUT A SINGLE DEM VOTE: SEN CRUZ

Three different scenes of long TSA lines are shown side by side.

Travelers experienced extensive wait times on March 22, 2026, at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (left, middle) and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (right) due to a lack of TSA funding because of the partial government shutdown. (WVUE)

He recommended moving toward a reconciliation process, a special budget procedure Congress can use to get around the filibuster and pass certain changes more quickly than ordinary legislation.

"Let's get as much DHS funding as possible, move to reconciliation, pass a reconciliation bill focused on DHS funding through fiscal year 2029, and then be ready for another reconciliation to fund the rest of government, starting in October, when Democrats obstruct the regular order appropriation process," he said.

SEN KENNEDY SAYS HE WOULD ACCEPT DEMOCRATS' OFFER TO 'OPEN UP EVERYTHING' BUT ICE

Trump urges Senate Republicans to stop filibuster Video

Johnson admitted that he didn't yet have a sufficient number of Republicans on his side to pass a vote dispensing with the filibuster, but argued that the U.S. Senate was "broken" due to overly complex rules impeding progress.

"My colleagues [say] 'We don't want to be responsible for breaking the Senate.' How could it be much more broken?" he asked.

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"When we're at war with Iran… They might possibly have sleeper cells here in this country. We can't even fund the very agency designed to keep our homeland safe. I don't see how it could get much worse. So I'm for ending the 60-vote threshold and ending the filibuster."

Fox News Digital's Leo Briceno and Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.

Max Bacall is an Associate Editor for the Flash/Media/Culture team at Fox News Digital.

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