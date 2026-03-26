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Politics

Trump pressures GOP to scrap filibuster, says 'desperate' Schumer 'will make a deal'

President Donald Trump called Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer 'a desperate, crippled politician'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
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Schumer clashes with Joe Scarborough on whether degrading Iran's military capabilities is positive Video

Schumer clashes with Joe Scarborough on whether degrading Iran's military capabilities is positive

Sen. Chuck Schumer sparred with Joe Scarborough on Monday over whether weakening Iran's military capabilities was a good thing, as the senator argued it was a premature question.

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President Donald Trump pressured Senate Republicans to ditch the filibuster and claimed Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., will strike a deal due to concern about the prospect of the GOP scrapping the procedural hurdle. 

"Chuck Schumer, a desperate, crippled politician, who has lost control of the Radical Left Democrats, will make a deal now because he thinks that if he doesn’t, Republicans will TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, something which they should do whether he makes a deal or not!!!" the president asserted in a Thursday morning Truth Social post.

"TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER!" he exclaimed in another post.

DEMS BLOCK DHS FUNDING AFTER GOP REJECTS THEIR COUNTER, THUNE SAYS SCHUMER ‘GOING IN CIRCLES’

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump walks to speak to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., on March 23, 2026. (SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

"When is ‘enough, enough’ for our Republican Senators. There comes a time when you must do what should have been done a long time ago, and something which the Lunatic Democrats will do on day one, if they ever get the chance. TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, and get our airports, and everything else, moving again. Also, add the complete, all five items, SAVE AMERICA ACT items. Go for the Gold!!!" he declared in another post on Thursday.

The president's plea comes as a Department of Homeland Security funding lapse has dragged on for more than a month.

SCHUMER KNOCKS TRUMP ON IRAN, PLAN TO SEND ICE TO AIRPORTS: ‘ASKING FOR TROUBLE’

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., returns to the U.S. Capitol Building on March 20, 2026, in Washington, D.C.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The political stalemate has snarled security lines at airports as Transportation Security Administration officers go unpaid, with some departing the workforce or calling out. 

If Republicans eliminated or weakened the filibuster, they could advance most legislation on their priorities with a simple majority, no longer needing Democratic votes to reach the 60-vote threshold required to end debate.

HOUSE CONSERVATIVES ERUPT OVER SENATE GOP, WHITE HOUSE DEAL AMID SAVE ACT FIGHT

U.S. Capitol building

The U.S. Capitol dome is illuminated as the House of Representatives returns to Washington to vote to reopen the government on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.  (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

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Fox News Digital reached out Schumer's office but did not immediately receive a response.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

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