Sec. Mayorkas should 'resign and be impeached' over southern border crisis: Tom Homan

Former Acting ICE Director Tom Homan criticized the Biden administration on "Jesse Watters Primetime" Monday for failing to secure the southern border, potentially allowing terrorists to enter the United States.

TOM HOMAN: Seven hundred thousand got-aways since Joe Biden became president. Seven hundred thousand people entered this country illegally and not arrested. How many of them are in the screening database? Just last month 67,000 got-aways. These aren’t Tom Homan numbers, these are based on camera traffic, drone traffic, and sensor traffic that border patrol records but can't respond to. Here is what people need to be worried about. After 9/11 we put a lot of processes in place where terrorists couldn’t get into the United States. The Visa Security Program. The no-fly list. The terrorist screening database. You can’t get into this country with any derogatory information at all. You are not getting a visa and plane ticket. Those processes mean nothing if you can walk across the southwest border unscathed like 700,000 people did. This is a huge issue. I think Secretary Mayorkas needs to resign and be impeached.

