Hannity rips Bloomberg's 'aloof, smug' farmer comments: 'We have the greatest farmers in the history of the world'

In his opening monologue Wednesday night, "Hannity" host Sean Hannity blasted former three-term New York City mayor and billionaire Michael Bloomberg and praised American farmers after a newly surfaced video revealed some dismissive comments made by the candidate about farmers and their industry.

"Let's not forget farmer Mike's aloof smug comments about America's great farmers," Hannity said. "He said I can teach anyone to be a farmer. You just dig a hole and put a seed in it and put dirt on top of that and add water and up comes your corn. I didn't know it was that easy."

Speaking at London's Oxford University in November of 2016, Bloomberg told a crowd that he could "teach anybody to be a farmer."

"It's a process. You dig a hole, put a seed in, put dirt on top, add water, up comes the corn," he said.

FARMERS HIT BACK AT BLOOMBERG FARMER COMMENTS

Bloomberg continued: "Now comes the information economy and the information economy is fundamentally different because it's built around replacing people with technology and the skill sets that you have to learn are how to think and analyze, and that is a whole degree level different. You have to have a different skill set, you have to have a lot more gray matter."

"A lot more gray matter," Hannity reacted. "Not like the farmers...."

Hannity said Bloomberg's comments get "right to the heart of what arrogant elitist politicians think about we, the people."

"We have the greatest farmers in the history of the world," he continued.

"They feed us and the world. Our, great American farmers, they work with incredibly complex new, agricultural technology, sophisticated industry.They get advanced degrees from some of the most prestigious programs all across America. And it's because of that 'gray matter' and ingenuity and tireless work they feed this country and the entire world."

"Maybe," Hannity added, "farmer Mike could understand if only he had a little more gray matter."