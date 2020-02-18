Three farmers hit back at Mike Bloomberg: 'absolutely outraged and disheartened'

Farmers are blasting 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg after a newly surfaced video revealed some dismissive comments about farmers and their industry.

Speaking at London's Oxford University in November of 2016, Bloomberg told a crowd that he could "teach anybody to be a farmer."

"It's a process. You dig a hole, put a seed in, put dirt on top, add water, up comes the corn," he said flippantly.

Three American farmers joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to give their reactions.

Sizemore Farms co-owner John Sizemore said he was "amazed at Bloomberg's ignorance" of the industry.

"I was absolutely outraged and disheartened that Bloomberg could be so out of touch with American farmers," fourth-generation farmer Mary Blackmon chimed in.

"Well, I think it's quite absurd considering the man probably couldn't drop a quarter in a bubblegum machine and get something out – much less a seed core," joked soybean farmer Sid Rodgers.

This is not the first time Bloomberg's past has come back to haunt him in the last few weeks. Critics also assailed the three-term former New York City mayor over unearthed comments toward women and previous interviews on his controversial stop-and-frisk policy.

Bloomberg qualified for Wednesday's presidential primary debate in Nevada at the last minute, notching 19 percent support in a Marist, Newshour and NPR/PBS poll, the fourth national poll to put him above the 10 percent mark since Jan. 15. That means the billionaire, who has spent more than $400 million of his fortune on advertising, meets the polling threshold set by the Democratic National Committee for the debate.

"Listen, farmers have been innovative people all their life," Rodgers responded. "They have to be well-versed in multiple occupations from welding and fabricating to electrical, plumbing, being a vet ... we have to be masters of GPS, soil science, weather, marketing – in order to stay alive."

"It takes a strategy – a very well-informed, detailed strategy on every single aspect from financing to your seed selection to your planting to what tractors and machinery you are going to use," Blackmon added.

"There are so many details that have to go into it and then all of it can turn on a dime and you can lose everything in the blink of an eye."

