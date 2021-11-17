Sean Hannity honors the 13 US servicemembers who died in Afghanistan during Fox Nation's Patriot Awards

Fox Nation’s Patriot Awards ceremony, Fox News host Sean Hannity shared his own perspective on what patriotism means to him.

Hannity took the stage and immediately thanked the people in the audience.

"All of us going on radio and television everyday, you make it possible," he said.

Hannity also poked fun at several politicians including former Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, and fellow Fox News colleague Mark Levin.

"Mark Levin: 'I'll say it, nobody else will say it, I'll say it. I'm done.'" Hannity joked.

Hannity also took moments to remember those who lost their lives over the past year including radio host Rush Limbaugh and the 13 U.S. servicemembers who lost their lives in the attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

"Please join me for a moment of honoring those souls and remembering their sacrifice." Hannity said before a slideshow played of the soldiers.

Hannity closed his remarks by extending his thanks to the rest of the Fox Nation family.

"I want you to know that this Fox Nation family, we love you, we pray for you." Hannity said. "Fox Nation, I love you, God bless you."

This year marked 25 years that Hannity has worked as an anchor for Fox News.

The Patriot Awards is emceed by "Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host and Iraq and Afghanistan veteran Pete Hegseth, the evening showcased and awarded America's finest patriots, including military veterans, first responders and other inspirational everyday heroes.

The event will be rebroadcast on the FOX News Channel Sunday, Nov. 21 at 10 p.m. ET.