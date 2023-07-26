Hunter Biden plea deal had to end. These are next steps to keep pressure on

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As a former federal prosecutor, I applaud Delaware District Judge Maryellen Noreika for refusing to participate in the Hunter Biden/Justice Department circus playing out through the "sweetheart deal" as she questioned its legitimacy and deferred her decision on approving any plea deal between Biden and federal prosecutors.

The case against Hunter Biden, the first son of a sitting U.S. president to attempt to plead guilty to federal crimes, has brought to light questions about the fairness and transparency of the Department of Justice and our entire justice system.

Hunter Biden was ready to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges while effectively avoiding prosecution on a gun charge and drug use. This diversion on felony charges was a legal maneuver most Americans would never see if found guilty of similar felony crimes.

HUNTER BIDEN PLEADS 'NOT GUILTY' AS PLEA DEAL FALLS APART DURING DELAWARE COURT APPEARANCE

Despite behind-closed-doors discussions, both legal teams were at odds on the full scope of the plea deal and whether it would have absolved Hunter Biden of any future prosecution on other crimes. It was surreal to see federal prosecutors disagree with Hunter’s legal team’s understanding of the plea deal. In effect, DOJ prosecutors appear to have taken note of public outcry and scrutiny and took some steps back from Hunter Biden’s future immunity on a decade’s worth of allegedly more serious criminal activity.

In my day as a federal prosecutor, the crimes DOJ would be bringing would be the more serious crimes with serious evidence and guaranteed long prison time going forward. Prosecutors should be looking at possible corruption and racketeering, potential Mann Act and FARA violations, among other serious charges. I’ve been talking for years about existing evidence of a possible pay-to-play scheme involving Biden and his family members and business colleagues.

The case against Hunter Biden, the first son of a sitting U.S. president to attempt to plead guilty to federal crimes, has brought to light questions about the fairness and transparency of the Department of Justice and our entire justice system.

You can bet that the recent congressional hearing testimony of FBI and IRS whistleblowers and revelations of additional criminal behavior added pressure on DOJ to pursue further charges against Hunter Biden. Simply put, DOJ got caught with a hand in the cookie jar and the only way Americans can hold the government accountable is to keep this pressure on.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

Unfortunately, DOJ has no significant checks and balances, and for decades, they’ve operated with the idea that they can control both charging and sentencing decisions. Prosecutors very arrogantly believed that they would get this resolution with no repercussions or consequences, but the backlash across this country is putting them on notice.

This behavior by DOJ presents fair criticisms of both Attorneys General Bill Barr and Merrick Garland. During their tenure as attorneys general, DOJ appears to have been more concerned about protecting the Biden family than actually rooting out corruption.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Most American families understand that they wouldn't be treated like the Biden's are being treated. While only time will tell if this sweetheart deal will be modified or thrown out of Judge Noreika’s court, we must demand that more crimes be thoroughly investigated by a Special Counsel authorized to have full charging authority and unlimited scope to investigate where all evidence leads as it relates to the decades of alleged criminal activity of Hunter Biden, his family members, and associates.

We deserve a criminal justice system that upholds transparency, accountability, and justice impartially for every American.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM BRETT TOLMAN