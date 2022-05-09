Scott Walker denounces Molotov attack on Wis. pro-life office, slams 'Ralph Northam' wing of Democrats

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Wisconsin Republican Gov. Scott Walker denounced the Molotov cocktail attack on a Madison-area pro-life group office, telling Fox News that many Democrats are trending toward the "extreme" abortion policy views of officials like ex-Virginia Gov. Ralph S. Northam.

Walker called the attack "outrageous" and claimed current Gov. Anthony Evers was late in reacting to it.

"What's outrageous is the fact that a Molotov cocktail coming through there didn't immediately spur outrage. It took some time before both the governor and eventually the president spoke out," he said.

"We should be speaking against violence no matter where it comes from."

Walker said the attack is par for the present course on the far-left in the abortion debate, noting how unruly demonstrators protested at the homes of Justices John Roberts Jr. and Brett Kavanaugh over the weekend.

He argued that much of the policy rhetoric on the left has also taken an "extreme" turn, pointing to Northam's 2019 comments on what critics described as "post-term" abortions.

Northam, a pediatrician by trade, spoke of some late-term abortions wherein "the infant would be delivered [and] kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired."

On "The Story," Walker said Northam's views showed a leftward shift among some in the Democratic Party on abortion.

"Those of us who are pro-life certainly want to protect every baby out there, every unborn child from conception all the way through to natural deaths when it comes to protecting the innocent in society," he said.

"But I think the average person who really just doesn't pay a lot of attention to this issue, who believes probably by-and-large the polls show that abortion is wrong but doesn't want to get engaged in this battle now is going to be [because] it's going to move to the states."

"[T]he real extreme are people like Ralph Northam [whom] two years ago [was] talking about a bill in that state where they were literally going to allow abortion all the way through birth," Walker continued. "That's where most Democrats are today."

The former governor added that there is a contrast in abortion laws prior to the child's viability and those in New York State and elsewhere that allow for a termination up until the moment of birth.

"That's radical," he said.