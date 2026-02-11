Scott Bessent says Iran understands 'brute force' as Trump weighs options amid nuclear standoff

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent discussed whether President Donald Trump may need to pull another Operation Midnight Hammer against Iran as its leadership refuses to negotiate over its nuclear program.

Joining "America Reports" Wednesday, Bessent discussed the U.S. economy, midterm elections and ongoing nuclear talks with Iran.

"What the Iranians understand is brute force, whether it's in the financial markets, whether it's on the military field and at Treasury, we have exercised maximum pressure," he told Fox News. "We're continuing to do that."

Bessent’s remarks come after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with the president at the White House earlier Wednesday, where the two had what Bessent described as "very detailed talks."

Trump said "nothing definitive" was reached with Netanyahu in a post on Truth Social after an hours-long meeting.

"There was nothing definitive reached other than I insisted that negotiations with Iran continue to see whether or not a deal can be consummated," Trump wrote. "If it can, I let the Prime Minister know that will be a preference. If it cannot, we will just have to see what the outcome will be… Last time Iran decided that they were better off not making a deal, and they were hit with Midnight Hammer — That did not work well for them."

The president has been steadily increasing pressure on Iran to agree to the United States’ demand that it dismantle its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Trump issued a warning to Iran in January if it refused to negotiate a nuclear deal.

"As I told Iran once before, MAKE A DEAL! They didn’t, and there was ‘Operation Midnight Hammer,’ a major destruction of Iran. The next attack will be far worse! Don’t make that happen again," the president wrote Jan. 28 on Truth Social.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has rejected the United States' nuclear demands, maintaining that the country will not negotiate over its ballistic missile program.

Bessent said he has received clear orders from the president to keep pressure on the Islamic regime, telling Fox News Trump ordered him last March to exert maximum pressure against Iran, including sanctions, and the strategy has "worked."

When asked whether Trump may have to resort to military action similar to last summer’s Operation Midnight Hammer, Bessent said he didn't want to get ahead of current talks, but that administration officials are positioning assets and weighing options.

"The president and Secretary Hegseth are moving military assets toward Iran, and they're going to have some decisions to make," he said.

The secretary also revealed that Trump feels more confident about securing U.S. nuclear demands on Iran after Operation Midnight Hammer decimated the nation’s nuclear facilities.

"He believes that he can get a much better deal from the Iranians now after Operation Midnight Hammer on June 22, but it's up to the Iranians," Bessent said.

Bessent also detailed what he may do at the Treasury to continue pressure on Iran.

"We are tracking the Iranian leadership, the money that they're sending around the world," he said. "And if we are called upon, we will recover it for the Iranian people."