Trump pressures Iran to 'come to the table' as 'massive' US armada draws near

President Donald Trump urged Iran to "come to the table" as the U.S. deploys a "massive armada" to the region on Wednesday.

Trump confirmed that the USS Abraham Lincoln and its strike group are deploying as a direct threat to the Iranian regime. The president said a major attack may be necessary of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's regime does not make a deal with the U.S.

"A massive Armada is heading to Iran. It is moving quickly, with great power, enthusiasm, and purpose. It is a larger fleet, headed by the great Aircraft Carrier Abraham Lincoln, than that sent to Venezuela. Like with Venezuela, it is, ready, willing, and able to rapidly fulfill its mission, with speed and violence, if necessary," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Hopefully Iran will quickly ‘Come to the Table’ and negotiate a fair and equitable deal - NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS - one that is good for all parties. Time is running out, it is truly of the essence! As I told Iran once before, MAKE A DEAL! They didn’t, and there was 'Operation Midnight Hammer,' a major destruction of Iran. The next attack will be far worse! Don’t make that happen again," he added.

Trump said earlier this week that Tehran appears willing to negotiate amid the U.S. military buildup.

In a Monday interview with Axios, Trump suggested that Tehran had reached out on "numerous occasions" and "want[s] to make a deal."

"They want to make a deal. I know so. They called on numerous occasions. They want to talk," the president told the outlet.

According to U.S. officials, also cited by Axios , any potential agreement would need Tehran to remove all enriched uranium, cap its long-range missile stockpile, a change in support for regional proxy forces, and cease independent uranium enrichment, terms Iranian leaders have not agreed to.

The Abraham Lincoln entered CENTCOM waters on Monday

The U.S. military buildup comes amid widespread unrest inside Iran following protests that began Dec. 28.

According to a recent report from Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), the confirmed death toll from the protests has reached 5,848, with an additional 17,091 deaths under investigation.

Khamenei has been sheltering in a fortified underground facility, according to Iran International.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.