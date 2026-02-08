Expand / Collapse search
Iran

Retired general argues military action against Iran is 'best option' as Trump faces 'historic opportunity'

Jack Keane says Iranian regime is 'weakest' it's been politically, economically, militarily

By Max Bacall Fox News
Trump demands nuclear-free deal as Iran rejects missile negotiations Video

Trump demands nuclear-free deal as Iran rejects missile negotiations

Iran's foreign minister states its missile program isn't negotiable as President Donald Trump insists on a nuclear weapons-free deal. Fox News senior strategic analyst Jack Keane weighs in.

Retired four-star Gen. Jack Keane said the U.S. should use military action against Iran while the regime is at its "weakest," arguing that Tehran continues to lie about its nuclear ambitions even as President Donald Trump keeps the door open to a new deal.

"I think we're coming down to the reality that the military option is, indeed, the best option here," Keane said on "Fox & Friends Weekend."

Trump faces "this historic opportunity that no other president has had" to set the conditions for regime collapse, which could herald enduring peace in the Middle East and be legacy-defining for the president, he said. 

Fighter jets from Carrier Air Wing Nine conduct flight operations above the Arabian Sea

An aerial view of the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group while operating at the Arabian Sea, escorted by two military replenishment ships and two U.S. Coast Guard vessels, as fighter jets from Carrier Air Wing Nine conducted flight operations overhead in the Arabian Sea, on Feb. 6, 2026. (US CENTCOM/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The Fox News senior strategic analyst acknowledged that Trump has established a pattern of using diplomatic pressure to achieve his aims, but still pushed for military action against Iran, claiming that "if they [Iran] make any kind of a deal, the first thing they're going to want is sanction relief."

He said even a deal favorable to the U.S. wouldn't be in the best interest of America, the region or the Iranian people because it would extend the life of the ayatollah's regime, which is now the "weakest" it has been politically, economically and militarily.

IRAN STAGES KHAMENEI PHOTOS TO MASK CRACKS IN IRGC, OPPOSITION GROUPS SAY

Bus burned in Iran

Buses that were burned during Iran's protests are seen in Tehran, Iran, on Jan. 21, 2026. (Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters)

Not only is Iran destabilizing the Middle East, using its proxies to attack Israel and repressing their own people, Keane said, but the regime remains "persistent in the big lie... that they're really pursuing civil nuclear power."

"They have one nuclear plant in Iran. It represents… less than 1% of the energy to provide and sustain their electric grid," he said. "It's all a bunch of nonsense. They've been lying for years about this, and they continue to do it."

TRUMP'S SPECIAL ENVOY WITKOFF AND KUSHNER VISIT US AIRCRAFT CARRIER AMID IRAN TENSIONS, TALKS

Kushner, Witkoff visit USS Abraham Lincoln amid Iran talks Video

Keane's comments come after U.S. special envoy for peace missions Steve Witkoff, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and Adm. Brad Cooper, the commander of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), visited the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea on a scheduled deployment Saturday.

Their visit follows Friday's nuclear talks between the U.S. and Iran in Oman, which included Witkoff and Kushner. Trump described the meeting as "very good."

"Iran looks like it wants to make a deal very badly," he told reporters Friday aboard Air Force One en route to Mar-a-Lago. "We have to see what that deal is."

He made it clear he will only make a deal with Iran if they agree to no nuclear weapons. 

