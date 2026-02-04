Trump says Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei should be 'very worried' amid tensions

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump said Iran's supreme leader should be "very worried" at the moment as tensions between the U.S. and the Islamic Republic continue to escalate.

"NBC Nightly News" anchor Tom Llamas spoke with Trump regarding concerns over the president's credibility as he threatens Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the Iranian regime over its killing of thousands of protesters.

"I would say he should be very worried, yeah. He should be. As you know, they’re negotiating with us," Trump said, when asked if Iran's leader should be concerned.

"I know they are, but the protesters have said, where are the Americans? We promised them we would have their back. Do we still have their back?" Llamas asked.

"We've had their back. Look, that country’s a mess right now because of us. We went in, we wiped out their nuclear," Trump responded.

He added, "If we didn’t take out that nuclear, we wouldn’t have peace in the Middle East, because the Arab countries could have never done that. They were very, very afraid of Iran. They’re not afraid of Iran anymore."

Trump elaborated on the U.S. position for Iran to end its nuclear enrichment program and threatened to send military strikes "right back" at the country if it chose to ignore warnings.

"They tried to go back to the site. They weren’t even able to get near it. It was total obliteration, but they were thinking about starting a new site in a different part of the country. We found out about it. You do that, we're going to do things to you," Trump said.

The rest of Trump's interview will air over the next few days, with a separate segment of the interview expected to air before the Super Bowl on Sunday.