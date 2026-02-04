Expand / Collapse search
Trump says Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei should be 'very worried' amid tensions

Trump gave an exclusive pre-Super Bowl interview with NBC's Tom Llamas

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Trump says Iran Supreme Leader should be 'very worried' Video

Trump says Iran Supreme Leader should be 'very worried'

President Donald Trump tells NBC News that the Iran Supreme Leader should be "very worried" at the moment.

President Donald Trump said Iran's supreme leader should be "very worried" at the moment as tensions between the U.S. and the Islamic Republic continue to escalate. 

"NBC Nightly News" anchor Tom Llamas spoke with Trump regarding concerns over the president's credibility as he threatens Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the Iranian regime over its killing of thousands of protesters.

"I would say he should be very worried, yeah. He should be. As you know, they’re negotiating with us," Trump said, when asked if Iran's leader should be concerned.

TRUMP’S IRAN THREATS FACE ‘OBAMA RED LINE’ TEST AS WHITE HOUSE PIVOTS TO DIPLOMACY

Protester holding sign in Tehran on Friday

President Donald Trump has threatened retaliation against Iran over the killing of thousands of Iranian protesters. (UGC via AP)

"I know they are, but the protesters have said, where are the Americans? We promised them we would have their back. Do we still have their back?" Llamas asked.

"We've had their back. Look, that country’s a mess right now because of us. We went in, we wiped out their nuclear," Trump responded.

He added, "If we didn’t take out that nuclear, we wouldn’t have peace in the Middle East, because the Arab countries could have never done that. They were very, very afraid of Iran. They’re not afraid of Iran anymore." 

TRUMP’S LEADERSHIP CREATES 'RARE OPPORTUNITY' FOR CHANGE IN IRAN, FORMER IRANIAN POLITICAL PRISONER SAYS

Trump in the Situation Room with a MAGA hat

President Donald Trump gave an exclusive pregame interview with NBC's Tom Llamas. (Daniel Torok/The White House via Getty Images)

Trump elaborated on the U.S. position for Iran to end its nuclear enrichment program and threatened to send military strikes "right back" at the country if it chose to ignore warnings.

"They tried to go back to the site. They weren’t even able to get near it. It was total obliteration, but they were thinking about starting a new site in a different part of the country. We found out about it. You do that, we're going to do things to you," Trump said.

The rest of Trump's interview will air over the next few days, with a separate segment of the interview expected to air before the Super Bowl on Sunday.

A split photo shows Trump and Khamenei

President Donald Trump has demanded that Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei abandon his nuclear ambitions and cease the suppression of protests. (Chip Somodevilla; Iranian Leader Press Office/Anadolu)

