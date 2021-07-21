Scalise rips Dems' double-standard, 'hypocrisy' over COVID ‘super-spreader’ events

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., slammed the Democrat Party for having a double-standard over coronavirus "super-spreader" events.

"You know, again, the hypocrisy…any time that there was anybody on the Republican side that tested positive, they would automatically call it a super-spreader event," Scalise told "America’s Newsroom" Wednesday. "The mainstream media will be running with it for days and they would constantly be trying to blame President Trump for everybody who got COVID."

Scalise made these comments after Texas Democrats fled the state in a dramatic move to stall election reform bills. The group of Democrats left the Lone Star State to deny a quorum in the state legislature, which is a minimum number of lawmakers needed present to carry out legislative business.

WHERE TO FIND COVID VACCINES: HOW TO SEARCH FOR PROVIDERS AND FIND AVAILABILITY

Shortly after their trip, five Texas state lawmakers tested positive for coronavirus during their visit to Washington D.C. In addition, a spokesperson for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tested positive Monday for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the White House said Tuesday that they are not characterizing the trip Texas Democrats made to Washington as a "super-spreader" event, even as more officials who attended the meeting test positive for COVID-19.

"It just shows that the Democrats live under this double-standard. They want you to live by a different set of rules for them," Scalise told co-host, Bill Hemmer. "The rules shouldn't apply to them, and the mainstream media just looks the other way, but I think people are seeing this for what it is."

After waiting months to receive the coronavirus vaccine, the House Minority Whip announced he received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, Sunday and called the shot "safe and effective."

"Months ago, I had tested for the antibodies…so I would imagine maybe a year ago, early off, I might have gotten COVID but didn't really have any symptoms," Scalise mentioned. "But ultimately, with this new Delta variant you're seeing, I've toured a lot of hospitals in the last few weeks and you're seeing the cases go up."

HANNITY: I BELIEVE IN THE SCIENCE OF VACCINATION

He added the coronavirus cases aren’t rising at an "alarming level" that Americans saw in 2020 and people shouldn’t be discussing closing down the economy again.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Government shouldn't be mandating it or trying to shame people. We should be getting the facts out there and encouraging people to take it," Scalise concluded. "If they have hesitation, talk to your doctor, because ultimately, it should be a decision between you and your doctor."



Fox News' Jon Street and Brittany De Lea contributed to this report.