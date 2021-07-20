Hannity: I believe in the science of vaccination

Fox News host Sean Hannity said Monday it makes absolute sense for many Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, encouraging viewers to consult with their doctors and make the best choice for their safety given their medical histories.

SEAN HANNITY: There are people too, very rare cases, but they're out there, where people have serious underlying health conditions that can be aggravated by the vaccine. That's why it's important you research, talk to your doctor, your doctors, et cetera, and then you make the decision in conjunction with your doctor, research on your own, that is best for you. I don’t know your medical history, I don’t know your current medical condition, and the courts so far appear to be on the side of mandates. For example, a federal judge on Monday upheld Indiana University’s vaccination requirement for students despite arguments from plaintiffs that such rules violate their right to body integrity and medical privacy.

Just like we’ve been saying, please take COVID seriously. I can't say it enough. Enough people have died. We don’t need any more death. Research like crazy. Talk to your doctor, your doctors, medical professionals you trust based on your unique medical history, your current medical condition, and you and your doctor make a very important decision for your own safety. Take it seriously. You also have a right to medical privacy. Doctor-patient confidentiality is also important, and it absolutely makes sense for many Americans to get vaccinated. I believe in science, I believe in the science of vaccination.