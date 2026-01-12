Bill Maher laughs at celebrities honoring Renee Good with pins at Golden Globes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Comedian Bill Maher feels the fatal shooting of a Minneapolis woman by a federal agent was "terrible" and shouldn’t have happened, but he laughed at celebrities who wore a pin about it to the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

A variety of prominent celebrities, including actor Mark Ruffalo and comedian Wanda Sykes, wore pins that said, "Be Good," in reference to Renee Good, while others used the televised platform to make political statements. Maher laughed after he was asked by USA Today on the red carpet about Hollywood stars wearing the pins and using the Golden Globes for activism.

"We’re just here for show business today," he said. "You know, it was a terrible thing that happened, and it shouldn’t have happened, and if they didn’t act like such thugs, it wouldn’t have had to happen. But I don’t need to wear a pin about it."

ICE CHIEF TODD LYONS FIRES BACK AFTER AOC ALLEGES RENEE NICOLE GOOD WAS 'ASSASSINATED IN THE STREET'

Sykes took a jab at Maher later as she presented the award for Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television, telling him, "You give us so much. But I would love a little less. Just try less."

Maher didn't appear amused when the camera panned to him for reaction. The award wound up going to Ricky Gervais, who Sykes also mocked over his past jokes about transgenderism.

Good was killed in Minneapolis last week during a confrontation with ICE agents after federal authorities say she attempted to run over one of the officers.

The circumstances that led to Good’s death have ignited a firestorm of criticism of the Trump administration and condemnation of the ICE agents' actions. Federal officials have said the agent acted in self-defense and labeled the incident an act of domestic terrorism, while Democratic officials have rejected the self-defense assertion and said the killing was unjustified.

The agent who opened fire was dragged and injured by a fleeing driver in a separate incident last year, officials said. Authorities have said Good had been following and harassing federal officers earlier that day. Video showed her interacting with the agent shortly before the fatal incident, as well as her wife taunting him.

NEW VIDEO SHOWS MINUTES LEADING UP TO DEADLY MINNEAPOLIS ICE SHOOTING

ICE AGENT’S ACTIONS IN MINNEAPOLIS SHOOTING WERE ‘ABSOLUTELY REASONABLE’: EXPERT

Good also worked as a Minneapolis-based immigration activist serving as a member of "ICE Watch," federal sources told Fox News.

Homeland Security sources told Fox News the group aims to monitor, track, interfere and oppose ongoing federal immigration enforcement operations. The group is present in multiple sanctuary cities across the country.

Fox News Digital’s Louis Casiano contributed to this report.